League One Betting: JFH's Burton can easily take care of Plymouth at the Pirelli

Albion can keep their impressive revival going

Burton Albion v Plymouth Argyle

Saturday 17th April, kick-off 15:00

This looks a good time to catch Plymouth - a side that have lost five of their last six games on the road and I have no interest in backing the Greens at a bigger price.

Just a point is the differential between the pair in the table with one on the up (Burton) and one sliding. Plymouth will nervously be watching results elsewhere as Northampton play tonight against Peterborough with 11 points to make up.

It's worth touching again on the revival for the Brewers. Since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned, they have won 12 of their 18 games - that's in contrast to the same amount of wins across 53 matches.

They also arrive into this with three successive victories scoring seven culminating in a 3-0 success against Doncaster. The first half there was not so good (as Sven would say), but they were much better in the second pressing higher up the pitch. That's how they play; press high and go long.

I find it hard to envisage Plymouth keeping a clean sheet for this one so that particular bet is likely to be short. Burton are odds-against which is a fair price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton lead the head-to-head in this fixture, with six wins from 12 games.

Tigers set for another three points

Hull City v Fleetwood Town

Saturday 17th April, kick-off 15:00

Hull City are going so well at the moment that it's hard to leave them out of any tipsheet, or indeed acca at the moment. I put them up away from home last weekend - which was the one positive out of the three bets as they comfortably won 0-3 at Plymouth.

Goals are coming from all over the pitch, especially now that creative force Lewis Keane-Potter is on a roll.

Back at home, the Tigers have the best defence in the division conceding just 10 goals and only Peterborough have collected more home victories with 12 this season. Backing the Hull To Win To Nil at 2.3411/8 looks a reasonable price too considering that home record at the back and the side are so well drilled.

Fleetwood have won three of their last four away games in League One and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three. Perhaps a tee up for an Under 2.5 bet?

KEY OPTA STAT: Hull manager Grant McCann has lost five of his six matches against the Cod Army.

Oxford going for goals again

Oxford United v Gillingham

Saturday 17th April, kick-off 15:00

Gillingham are six points behind Portsmouth and still have an outside chance of making the play-offs, but it is just that, an outside chance. Steve Evans will have to gamble now and go for wins with the clock ticking on the fixture list and they look a big price for this Saturday's trip to Oxford.

The U's themselves have had a funny season, not funny haha, with several indifferent results followed by some staggering ones. They've recently dispatched Crewe 6-0 and Shrewsbury 4-1 and they've shot right back up the table on the coattails of Pompey.

The Gills will play on the counter, as they often do against the ball-playing opponents, but I worry about their recent loss against Blackpool. A heavy loss at that.

A strict line through the Shrewsbury game also makes Oxford the bet, as the Kent club were lacking quality in their recent 0-0 draw with the Shrews and failed to fire in any meaningful crosses.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have scored 10 goals in their last two matches - as many as they netted in their previous 13 fixtures.



