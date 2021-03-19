League One Betting: Don't shut the door on Grayson's shot at playoffs

Brewers can continue form under JFH

Burton Albion v MK Dons

Saturday 20th March, kick-off 15:00

These two teams have been fairly kind to us over the past month or so, and I am certainly thinking that the MK Dons are worth a punt for the title next season. However, Saturday I will be opposing them as the favourites at 2.526/4.

And if you are laying Russell Martin's team, the stats are with you as they have lost their last three on the road conceding 10 goals.

Burton are almost unstoppable at the moment and have taken a massive 28 points from 12 games under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - accounting for 68% of their points this season. It really has been some turnaround.

The Brewers played very well in the first half against Blackpool on Tuesday, and that was a good 1-1 on reflection. It was a mistake defensively that cost them, but it's hard to knock a team that have been so well organised defensively; conceding just three times in their last seven.

This will be total contrast in styles, but Burton outmuscled Crewe recently and we can just about sneak in a Draw No Bet. Defensive I know, but I cannot see Burton getting beat.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton Albion are unbeaten against the MK Dons in League One (W2 D1).

Go low with the goals at the Kassam

Oxford United v Blackpool

Saturday 20th March, kick-off 15:00

The Draw looks a feasible option here at 3.412/5, but backing that way this season has been a losing turn. But there isn't much between these two and both have outside chances of making the playoffs, More so Oxford.

Karl Robinson was raving about the U's and their high press in midweek with a convincing 3-0 home success against Doncaster - that's now three defeats in 21 League One matches and they seem to be sneaking up on the blindside with 53 points.

However, Blackpool have been playing well this season and fair play to Neil Critchley, who has turned it around after a shaky start. They've won their last three on the road with three clean sheets and that's the way to play this. The Tangerines are 10 from 11 for the Under 2.5, with Oxford at six from eight.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have one loss from their last six with Blackpool, keeping a clean sheet in four of them.

Fleetwood look solid odds-on chances

Fleetwood Town v Swindon Town

Saturday 20th March, kick-off 15:00

Swindon are one of the biggest prices out of all the League One teams this Saturday at 6.05/1, and they have been in freefall for a while now. Manager John Sheridan said in the week he won't resign, but it's hard to see him lasting out the season now they are bottom and there seems little hope.

They are simply conceding too many goals, almost two a game in their last eight matches. They have lost their previous four and defeat on Saturday would be the first time they have suffered five on the trot since February 2017.

There's no point trying to be fancy with this one as Fleetwood look solid at 1.75/7 and they still have an outside chance of the play-offs with just 10 games remaining.

Opta stats highlight the job Simon Grayson has done, as since his first match in charge in February, they have conceded just seven goals - only Burton and Blackpool have shipped fewer.

They swarmed all over Ipswich in midweek with a 2-0 win with a fast start and very aggressive, and they should be too strong here for the bottom team Swindon.

KEY OPTA STAT: Fleetwood have won just one of their last four with Swindon.



