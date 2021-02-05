League One Betting: Dons can upset the mighty Black Cats

Good Evans it's time to back Lincoln

Gillingham v Lincoln City

Friday 5th February, kick-off 18:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Gillingham manager Steve Evans will get a chance to be in the spotlight on Friday evening when the Sky cameras travel to Kent, although the fiery Scot has already said he won't be bothered by their presence.

However, more prescient, he described their opponents as the best team in League One, and whoever finishes above the Imps this term will be playing in the Championship next season. Praise indeed.

This will be a treat to see Lincoln on Sky, and a chance to assess how successful their counter-attack game is. They play with a back four that becomes a back seven almost when out of possession. We saw the best of them recently against Portsmouth in a huge 0-1 victory at Fratton Park - a game that saw them piece together their passing with a nice patient fluid style.

Gillingham are more robust, physical and direct and are a big price at 4.3100/30, but it's hard to get away from how well Lincoln are playing. Away from home they have won five on the spin , while keeping goals and chances to a minimum. In fact with just five goals conceded on the road, they have the best record in the division.

KEY OPTA STAT: Lincoln have won their last five away league games; conceding just one goal in the process.

Expect a thriller at the Keepmoat

Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United

Doncaster and Oxford are the two form teams right now with both enjoying sparkling runs.

Oxford have finally got over their play-off hangover and have reeled off nine wins from their last nine in all competitions - in the process shooting up the table to 10th.

The hosts earned plenty of merit points too following a 0-1 win at Lincoln City - a huge scalp. It was hard to get the ball off the Imps, but Darren Moore praised their defensive work over the 90 minutes to collect their third clean sheet on the spin.

There isn't much between the pair in terms of betting with Donny at 2.6613/8 and Oxford at 3.02/1.

It could also be a high-scoring game if you are playing Over 2.5, as Oxford have netted 20 and conceded 20. Entertainment is on the cards, and I am backing the visitors at the bigger price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have won each of their last seven league games - their longest ever run in history.

Dons can upset the odds v Sunderland

MK Dons v Sunderland

The Sunderland Echo previewed the weekend with a take on the performance of new manager Lee Johnson 10 games into his spell in charge as head coach. Aside from the xG dipping from 1.66 to 1.36, Johnson is still seeking some momentum - something the Black Cats have struggled with for a number of seasons in this division.

The attacking aspect of the game has improved, but they drew with Gillingham 2-2 recently at home - and those are the sort of matches they need to win if they are to have a chance of automatic promotion.

Saturday's price at 2.447/5 for the visitors is a lot shorter than backing the hosts at 3.211/5 - who I think look value.

The Dons produced a lovely footballing display to beat rivals Wimbledon last weekend, and they finally managed to stop the early goal too - something of an Achilles' heel.

Russell Martin's team will have all the possession for this and considering they recently beat Fleetwood at home 3-1, they look appealing as the outsiders.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have only lost two of their last 11 home league games.



>