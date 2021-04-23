League One Betting: Bigger priced Dons look value against Tractor Boys

Fleetwood can rock out of sorts Donny

Doncaster v Fleetwood

It's been a real shame to see Doncaster slide into mid-table obscurity this season following Darren Moore's departure. Since then, they just haven't been the same side and have only won once since March. A pretty shocking stat considering they were considered to be one of the play-off chasing teams.

They are down to 13th and haven't got an awful lot to play for.

Fleetwood in patches have been quite good under Simon Grayson, although I admit the Cod Army are in a similar sort of position to their hosts as they languish around no-man's land.

They got off to a flying start in their recent 2-1 loss to the league leaders Hull and they gave them a real game in the first 45. Unfortunately they couldn't back it up with a poor performance against Crewe in midweek. Had they played for 180 minutes they wouldn't have scored.

But I was encouraged by their Hull performance as they were good in possession, and we can back them at 2.68/5 for victory in this.

KEY OPTA STAT: Doncaster have lost four of their last five league games against Fleetwood (W1), shipping 14 goals in total across these five games.

Oppose the Tractor Boys again

Ipswich v AFC Wimbledon

I seem to go searching for negative comments from Ipswich boss Paul Cook these days - and there are plenty of them. No gripes with Cook who is excellent, but he clearly is not happy with the group of players he has at his disposal at Portman Road. He called them a million miles away from being a good team recently, and also said he couldn't trust any of his players.

Joey Barton has recently slammed those he inherited at Bristol Rovers saying a lot of the players were lucky to be professionals. Cook needs a response, but I am not in a mad rush to back his team as the favourites here.

Plus, Wimbledon ran out healthy 3-0 winners against Town earlier in the month, a crucial three points that hauled them out of the relegation zone then. Another three here could put seven points between themselves and Northampton. And at this stage, that is a big gap to claw back.

Their new style under Mark Robinson is now working with four successive victories - including the 1-5 hammering of Accrington. And in Joe Piggott with his 16 goals, arguably they possess one of the most valuable players in the league.

KEY OPTA STAT: This will be the fourth league meeting between Ipswich Town and AFC Wimbledon, with both sides winning once each in the previous three while the other game ended as a goalless draw in February 2020.

Crewe to lose at home

Crewe v Rochdale

Every time I see Crewe I think fondly of my days working for Clubcall and being the editor of the teletext headlines page. Pre-internet days!

Without fail I would put up Crewe lost at home, Crewe draw away, Crewe win. This went on for years and no one said anything. Neither to the Bury headline every week "Shakermaker".

But backing the Alex at the moment is a risky business, so I'll be happy for a "Rochdale win" headline, and I can see they they are favourites this weekend off the back of three successive victories. Quite where Tuesday's win against Blackpool came from I don't know - as the Tangerines were 16 games unbeaten prior to that.

Dale controlled the game and passed well, which is their metier. Crewe do the same, so it will be all along the floor on Saturday with these two.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side are still five points adrift of staying up with just four games remaining, and now is the time we see the shift in betting prices from a team chalked up as a favourite simply because they need it more.

KEY OPTA STAT: Rochdale have won each of their last three league games; they last won more on the bounce in January 2017 (run of five). However, each of their three wins in the current run have come at home; the Dale have lost four of their last five away league outings (W1).