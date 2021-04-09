League One Betting: Addicks can earn a point at the Stadium Of Light

Dale look lively outsiders

Fleetwood Town v Rochdale

Saturday 10th April, kick-off 15:00

Fleetwood appeared in my ante-post column as a contender way back in the summer, a lot has changed since, with Joey Barton now at Bristol Rovers and Simon Grayson in at Highbury. There was some optimism in one match preview suggesting the Cod Army are nine points off the play-offs. Yes, they are better than 15th, but the play-offs look most unlikely.

I worry slightly about their 0-2 loss to Swindon recently, and Rochdale might be worth taking a chance on this weekend at 4.216/5. Their home record has been dreadful this season, as is their ability to keep a clean sheet. However, they have won six on the road (compared to just once at Spotland) and they haven't been playing too badly against some of the better teams in League One recently.

Grayson anticipates the usual back-to-front along the floor passing game from Dale, but they need to start collecting points as they are four off Bristol Rovers and still remain bottom.

The Opta stats paint a favourable picture historically for the visitors - as Town have only managed to beat Dale on two occasions in eight attempts at Highbury. The visitors are a big enough price here to have a go at the Draw No Bet.

KEY OPTA STAT: Rochdale have scored in all five of their most recent matches against Fleetwood.

Adkins' Addicks can frustrate hosts

Sunderland v Charlton

Saturday 10th April, kick-off 15:00

One of the key aspects this season for Charlton has been their away form - and that makes them an outside bet for the weekend, or at least a bet to take something from the game.

With 59 points and a new manager in Nigel Adkins, they have a chance to go sixth with a win, and Adkins has got a good response from his players since his clarion call of asking for a push towards those final spots.

They might be a little more direct, but they are going well on the road with an unbeaten run since 26th January away from the Valley.

Sunderland last tasted defeat on the 9th February but they have drawn six at home this season and have recently been held to 1-1s with both Lincoln and Peterborough. The latter was the most recent and the title TV showdown in which Aidan McGeady produced a moment of quality to earn a point. However, sides can frustrate Sunderland and I think there's a good case to back the draw here at 3.55/2.

KEY OPTA STAT: Sunderland and Charlton drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season - the first goalless draw between the two since 1997.

Tigers to maintain their position at the summit of League One

Plymouth Argyle v Hull City

Saturday 10th April, kick-off 15:00

Plymouth have a fine home record with 11 wins at Home Park this season, but down in 15th, they are in danger of having nothing to play for at the moment - which explains their recent inconsistencies after a shocking March.

Hull have often been my nemesis, but we have been doing rather well of late (finally) with the Tigers - who still hold their position at the top of the table with a three-point cushion over Peterborough. The Posh are away this Saturday and priced accordingly at 1.715/7. but we are getting a little bigger with Hull at 1.814/5.

Grant McCann's side are churning out wins now on a regular basis and have picked up a maximum return in seven of their last nine with five clean sheets. They produced a thoroughly professional display on Monday when beating Northampton 3-0, although the Cobblers will rue switching to a back three as that played into the hands of their opponents.

The visitors have scored 43 goals away from this season, the most in the top four tiers of English football.

KEY OPTA STAT: Hull will be looking to victory to ensure their first league double over the Pilgrims since 1995-96.



