The EFL Trophy final promises to be an incredible showpiece as League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle do battle in front of over 70,000 fans at Wembley.

There are 16 points between the sides in the league, Steven Schumacher's Green Army currently leading the way with 80 points from 38 league matches with Ian Evatt's Lilywhites trailing behind in fifth with 64 points from the same number of games.

Pilgrims are on fire

There is a reason that Plymouth Argyle top the League One table and I'm going to back them to secure at least one piece of silverware this term.

The Devonshire outfit have scored the second most league goals this season (most from open play) and have proven they can do it against the best, beating each of the top 12 and scoring two or more goals against nine of them, including Sunday's opponents.

They have won four of their last five in the league, showing no signs of nerves as we reach the business end of the season.

While they rank eighth for xG from open play in League One, Plymouth are the third most accurate finishers in the division and have had the second most shots on target per game.

This isn't wholly surprising given all three of their strikers rank in the top eight of League One for shots inside the penalty areas per 90 minutes.

They have also managed five or more shots on target in six of their last nine league matches.

Hardie the man to back in front of goal

Ryan Hardie has led the line in eight of those nine, scoring four goals and having an impressive 29 shots on goal.

He scored in the 2-0 win against Bolton back in August and has also scored four goals in the EFL Trophy, including the crucial semi-final equaliser against Cheltenham Town.

Plymouth's strikers have ten goals combined in the competition to date.

Evatt's Trotters stalling

While Argyle are in decent form, Bolton have stuttered of late, drawing and losing two of their last four matches.

Notably, their miserly defensive record has come unstuck too, keeping just one clean sheet in their last six matches, allowing five or more shots on target in five of those matches and conceding at least twice in two of their last four.

Bolton have also endured struggles against the best sides in the division this year, winning one of ten against the top six, failing to score in six and conceding two or more in all four losses.

They have also failed to beat any of the top three, losing three of those matches by a 2-0 scoreline.