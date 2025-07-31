Football Accumulator Tips: Back Chesterfield in 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca

Chesterfield and Bristol Rovers back in League 2

Leg 1 - Back Chesterfield to beat Barrow

Chesterfield are the strongest favorites to win their opening match among all the League One and League Two fixtures on Saturday afternoon. The Spireites made a solid return to the EFL last season following six years in the National League, finishing seventh and showing they have the quality to challenge for the playoffs again this campaign.

Their home form last season was particularly impressive, as they avoided defeat in 20 of their 23 matches at the Technique Stadium. With 41 goals scored in those games, Chesterfield possess an attacking threat that Barrow will likely struggle to contain.

Barrow managed just five wins in 23 away matches last season, losing 11 times. Their struggles in front of goal were evident, scoring only 18 times on the road - a tally better than only Gillingham, Harrogate and Morecambe.

Chesterfield also dominated last season's meetings between the two sides, winning both games 1-0. They were especially commanding in the home fixture, enjoying 63% possession and registering four shots on target compared to Barrow's one. Given Barrow's lack of cutting edge away from home, Chesterfield look well placed to start the season with three points.

Leg 2 - Back Bristol Rovers to beat Harrogate

Bristol Rovers will be eager to bounce straight back up from League Two, following their relegation from League One last season. They were competitive in the context of the relegation scrap in League One, finishing just four points from safety, which suggests that they should be able to make a charge for at least the playoffs this season.

They line up against a Harrogate side who finished 18th in League Two last season and may be starting to worry about their position in the EFL, as they have finished in the bottom half of League Two in each of the last five seasons. Four of these finishes were 17th or lower, which indicates that we could see Harrogate in a scrap at the opposite end of League Two to where we expect Bristol Rovers to end up.

Only four sides had a worse record than Harrogate on the road in League Two last season. They only managed to win four of their 23 games on the road, conceding 30 goals across these games and only mustering 17 themselves - only Morecambe (16) scored fewer goals on the road in League Two last season than Harrogate (17).

Leg 3 - Back Salzburg to beat Ried

Salzburg begin their Austrian Bundesliga season against newly promoted Ried, who clinched the 2. Liga title last term with 20 wins from 30 matches. However, stepping up to the top flight will be a far greater challenge for Ried, who last competed at this level in the 2022/23 campaign.

Salzburg will be determined to reclaim their dominance after being pipped to the Bundesliga title by Sturm Graz in each of the last two seasons, via the Championship Group. Salzburg's away form last season saw them avoid defeat in 11 of 16 matches, a respectable record in a competitive league. While they'll need to improve slightly to close the gap on Sturm Graz, it should still be more than enough to secure an opening day victory here.

The two sides last met in October 2023, with Salzburg edging a 1-0 friendly win. Historically, Salzburg have dominated this fixture, winning 29 of the 40 encounters between the clubs.

Recommended Bet Back Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers and Salzburg SBK 4/1

