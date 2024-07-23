EFL League Two 2024/25: Which two sides have been backed more than 13/2 favourites Chesterfield?

Paul Cook's side are the 13/2 7.50 favourites to win League Two

Losing play-off finalists Crewe are as big as 18/1 19.00

Will MK Dons or Doncaster set the early pace?

American owned Carlisle are ones to watch at 17/2 9.50

Chesterfield are back, whilst Bromley are the newest member of the English Football League as they climbed into the pyramid for the very first time.

MK Dons will have to go again, and will renew their fierce rivalry with AFC Wimbledon this season.

Notts County have lost their main man Macaulay Langstaff as he climbed up two divisions to Millwall, and there are five sides who will have new men in the dugout since the end of last season, with Swindon, Barrow, Gillingham, Newport and Morecambe all changing head coach. Some things never really change though, as Derek Adams is the man back at Morecambe.

Carlisle and Gillingham will battle it out to be the best American owned side, whilst can Salford finally get themselves out of the fourth-tier? Find out where the punters are placing their bets with less than three weeks to go.

Who dares takes on Chesterfield?

Chesterfield are the 13/27.50 favourites to win League Two this season despite only returning to the Football League in May.

Paul Cook's side romped home to the National League title, and have both the resources and the appetite to make it back-to-back promotions this season. Only last season did Wrexham prove that it is possible, whilst Stockport - who won League Two last season, almost earned consecutive promotions in their first season back too.

Three of their five signings would have been playing in League One next season, which shows the pulling power of Cook's side, one of which is Paddy Madden - a title winner with Stockport last season. Madden may well be hitting his senior years, but that did not stop him banging in 17 league goals last season.

Madden may well partner Will Grigg (remember him?) up-front this season, and the two of them could well fire the Spireites to title glory next Spring.

MK Dons most backed side

The punters on the Betfair Sportsbook however believe Chesterfield may not have it all their own way this season.

17/29.50 second favourites MK Dons have taken the highest percentage of the bets within the market so far with 23.5% of all bets wagered.

MK Dons lost in the play-off semi-finals last season to Crawley Town, despite an amazing run in the second half of the season under Mike Williamson. The former Gateshead manager took the job in October 2023 with the side in the bottom half, and took them to a fourth placed finish behind the promoted top three.

MK Dons are not the only side taking more bets than Chesterfield at the time writing.

Fellow play-off semi-final losers Doncaster - who are 10/111.00 for the title - have managed a 13.6% percentage share of the overall number of bets placed, a few points above the Spireites' 13/2%.

Grant McCann's men stunned the footballing world with their run over the final 18 league games of the season, moving from the bottom eight sides to the play-offs. Rovers took an incredible 43 points from the last 54 available (W13 D4 L1), a run which included a club-record 10 game winning run.

They would eventually be knocked out of the play-offs to 18/119.00 Crewe.

Gillingham and Carlisle ones to watch

American owners seem to be making ever more inroads into the English game, and not just at the top of the Premier League.

Both Gillingham and Carlisle have owners from across the pond, and will look to follow what fellow Americans did manage with Crawley in League Two last season; earn promotion.

17/29.50 Carlisle are more fancied than 9/110.00 Gillingham to win the league, whilst of the overall bets placed on the market so far, it is the Gills (5.9%) who more punters fancy than Carlisle (3.3%).

Both clubs are sure to throw as much resource at their promotion bids as possible, so it could be a fascinating battle to see which side is able to crack the English game.

Carlisle of course propped up League One last season, but despite their wretched campaign, are much shorter than the other three relegated sides.

Port Vale 11/112.00, Cheltenham 18/119.00 and Fleetwood 22/123.00 are all much further down the market on the Sportsbook, but, Vale (8.4%) have taken the 5th most bets of all sides so far.

It is newly promoted Bromley and Morecambe, both 50/151.00 who prop up the market.

Full list of League Two Winner Odds 2024-25 (prices correct as of Monday July 22):

Chesterfield 13/27.50

MK Dons 17/29.50

Carlisle 17/29.50

Gillingham 9/110.00

Doncaster 10/111.00

Notts County 11/112.00

Port Vale 11/112.00

Salford City 12/113.00

Bradford City 12/113.00

AFC Wimbledon 14/115.00

Cheltenham Town 18/119.00

Walsall 18/119.00

Crewe Alexandra 18/119.00

Tranmere 18/119.00

Fleetwood 22/123.00

Barrow 22/123.00

Accrington Stanley 22/123.00

Grimsby 28/129.00

Colchester 28/129.00

Swindon 28/129.00

Newport County 33/134.00

Harrogate Town 40/141.00

Morecambe 50/151.00

Bromley 50/151.00