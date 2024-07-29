EFL Championship 2024-25: 100/30 Leeds have taken 40% of bets to win the league

Leeds are looking to avenge their play-off heartbreak

Whites have taken over 40% of the bets to win the league this season

Burnley look set to be Leeds' closest challengers

Will other relegated sides have a chance?

Preston host Sheffield United and Blackburn welcome Derby at 8pm on Friday August 9th, with a double header kicking off the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign.

The second tier is often said to be the most exciting league in the world due to it's unpredictable nature, and the upcoming season looks to be no different.

The three sides coming down from the Premier League all won promotion from the Championship in 2022-23, with Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United the first three newly promoted sides to all suffer relegation in the same season since 1997-98 (Barnsley, Bolton & Palace).

We then have some bigger sides making their return to the second-tier from League One, with Derby County back in the mix following two years away, and 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth also back in the second tier for the first time since 2011-12, and Oxford - who beat Bolton in the play-off final, back at this level for the first time in 25 years.

Nothing but promotion will do for Leeds United, whilst expect improved seasons from West Brom, Middlesbrough, Hull and Coventry as we look forward to yet another superb Championship season.

Leeds favourites for title

Perhaps it is no surprise that play-off finalists Leeds Untied are the Betfair Sportsbook's 3/14.00 favourites to win the league this season.

Daniel Farke's men set a record last season for the most second-tier points (90) & GD (+38) without earning promotion, as they were pipped to automatic glory by Ipswich and Leicester. They when wiped the floor with Norwich in the semi-final of the play-offs, before a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the final at Wembley. Leeds would be the only relegated club not to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds have now failed to earn promotion from all six of their Football League play-off campaigns; only Sheffield United (9) and Lincoln City (7) have competed in more play-off campaigns without ever being successful in one.

Despite that heartbreak, their overall campaign suggests they will be right up there again this season and the punters on the Betfair Sportsbook agree.

Over 40% of all bets placed on the Championship Title Winner market have been for Leeds United, nearly three times more than any other side (Burnley - 16%).

You do have to go back to 2015-16 to find the last side to earn automatic promotion the following season after a play-off final defeat - Boro, who finished second.

The last side to win the Championship in the subsequent campaign was Readinig in 2011-12, who lost 4-2 to Swansea in the play-off final in 2011 before an 89 point haul to lift the title a year later. Interestingly, Leeds (90) finished third last season despite earning one more point than Reading's winning total that year.

Year lost Final Team Following Season 2014 Derby County 8th 2015 Middlesbrough 2nd 2016 Sheffield Wednesday 4th (PO SF) 2017 Reading 20th 2018 Aston Villa 5th (PO Winners) 2019 Derby County 10th 2020 Brentford 3rd (PO Winners) 2021 Swansea City 15th 2022 Huddersfield Town 18th 2023 Coventry City 9th

Burnley spearhead relegated trio

Considering two of the three relegated sides from 2022-23 went straight back up last season, hopes may be high for Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton.

Of the three sides coming back down, it is Scott Parker's Burnley side at 6/17.00 who are the most likely to win the league according to the Betfair Sportsbook. As stated however, they will have to do so under a new regime after Vincent Kompany left to take the Bayern Munich job, and Scott Parker coming in to take the Clarets' charge. Parker has won promotion to the Premier League before.

His Burnley side have also taken the second highest percentage of the overall bets at 16%, and may well be Leeds' closet challengers.

Luton 9/110.00 are the third favourites for title glory, ahead of Sheffield United 10/111.00. The 'Rob Edwards staying at Luton' factor alone could be the best bit of business Luton do this Summer, with their double figure price worth noting.

Sheffield United, who seem to be in all-sorts of off the field trouble with their owners have taken on just over 6% of the overall bets to win the league, though that is the lowest of the relegated trio, and despite their eye-opening signings of Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare, their financial instability means they may not be able to flex their muscles in the market. They are also starting the league rock bottom on -2 points, and whilst that is a small figure, their tricky fixture list to start the season could have them scrambling from the opening night. You can back the Blades at 11.010/1 on the Betfair Exchange to be relegated.

Carrick's 'Boro should be improved

Speaking of managers who are staying put, the importance of Michael Carrick sticking around on Teeside should not be underestimated.

After finishing four points off the play-offs last season, their early season form was a huge contributor to their disappointing return, and with Carrick constantly linked with a move away following his initial impact on the side when he first got the job, that may have played a part in their rocky beginning.

They are 9/110.00 to win the league this season, and fourth-favourites at 100/304.30 to win promotion in 2024-25. Other than Leeds, that makes them the most favoured side of those who were in the Championship last season.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle are among the outsiders for the title at 100/1101.00 alongside newly promoted Oxford United at 200/1201.00.

Full list of Championship Winner Odds 2024-25 (prices correct as of Monday July 29):

Leeds United 3/14.00

Burnley 6/17.00

Luton 9/110.00

Middlesbrough 9/110.00

Sheffield United 10/111.00

Coventry 11/112.00

Norwich City 14/115.00

Derby 20/121.00

Sunderland 22/123.00

Hull 22/123.00

Stoke 22/123.00

Sheffield Wednesday 22/123.00

Portsmouth 28/129.00

QPR 28/129.00

West Brom 33/134.00

Watford 33/134.00

Swansea 33/134.00

Bristol City 40/141.00

Millwall 50/151.00

Blackburn Rovers 50/151.00

Preson North End 50/151.00

Cardiff City 50/151.00

Plymouth Argyle 100/1101.00

Oxford United 200/1201.00

