EFL League One 2024/25: Blues stronger in market and more popular than Wrexham

League One welcomes seven new clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season, five of them being Stockport County, Mansfield Town, Crawley Town (promoted from League Two), Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town (relegated from the Championship).

But undoubtedly, the two new arrivals attracting the most attention are Wrexham and Birmingham City.

Wrexham of course have been dubbed the Hollywood club, thanks to the ownership of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney, resulting in the club's fortunes during the last three years being documented in the Welcome to Wrexham television series with its fourth series set to be recorded during the upcoming season.

For Birmingham it's a completely different story. From a well established Premier League club the midlands outfit have now fallen to League One, and this season will rub shoulders with clubs that just a few season ago were plying their trade in the National League.

Bettors very keen to back Blues

At the head of the League One Winner market you'll find Birmingham, who have been very well-backed to win the title at 5/23.50. The account for 43.2% of all bets taken on the Betfair Sportsbook market.

The club are expected to spend big this summer in an attempt to immediately return to the Championship, and at the time of writing they've already spent over £6m on a trio of players while securing another four on full time contracts for undisclosed fees.

Last season's leading goalscorer Jay Stansfield - who was on loan from Premier League side Fulham - has already disclosed his desire to return to St Andrew's for this season, and would mean Brum shelling out in the region of another £6m to acquire his services.

Whatever happens in the next few weeks Birmingham look well-equipped to mount a serious promotion push. Their squad looks deep with a mixture of highly promising youngsters and players with vast experience at this level of football, sprinkled with a lot of quality. Chris Davies' men can be backed at 5/61.84 in the Promotion market.

Less than one in ten bets for Wrexham

As for the Hollywood club, they're nowhere near as popular as Birmingham when it comes to bets placed on them to win the title. Wrexham have attracted the fourth most number of bets at 9.2%, meaning that less than one in every ten bets placed on the market are for the Welsh outfit, who are 11/112.00 to win League One.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists Bolton are the second most popular team among bettors, attracting 15.6% of all bets placed. However, that number is almost one third fewer than the amount of bets placed on Birmingham despite the Trotters being the 8/19.00 joint-second favourites for the title.

Alongside Bolton in the market at 8/19.00 is Huddersfield, but they've attracted just 5.8% of bets, which is almost half of the number of bets placed on 10/111.00 shots Rotherham (9.9%).

Full list of League One Winner Odds 2024/25 (prices correct as of Monday July 22):

Birmingham 5/23.50

Bolton 8/19.00

Huddersfield 8/19.00

Rotherham 10/111.00

Wrexham 11/112.00

Peterborough 12/113.00

Reading 14/115.00

Barnsley 14/115.00

Charlton 14/115.00

Stockport 18/119.00

Blackpool 18/119.00

Wycombe 18/119.00

Wigan 18/119.00

Lincoln 18/119.00

Stevenage 33/134.00

Mansfield 33/134.00

Leyton Orient 40/141.00

Bristol Rovers 40/141.00

Exeter 50/151.00

Burton Albion 66/167.00

Northampton 66/167.00

Shrewsbury 66/167.00

Cambridge 66/167.00

Crawley 100/1101.00