</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-arsenal-betting-tips---back-gunners-to-get-goals-12-1-anfield-bet-builder-060423-1063.html">Liverpool v Arsenal: Back Gunners to get goals & 12/1 Anfield Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-crystal-palace-tips-back-both-teams-to-score-on-the-exchange-at-a-generous-price-050423-766.html">Leeds v Crystal Palace: Both to oblige in basement battle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-arsenal-betting-tips-25-1-shot-heads-five-big-game-bet-builders-060423-1063.html">Liverpool v Arsenal: 25/1 shot heads five big game Bet Builders</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/three-grand-national-outsider-tips-661-classy-horse-considered-for-aintree-glory-080423-1081.html">Three Grand National Outsider Tips: 66/1 classy horse considered for Aintree glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-daryl-carter-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-british-hopes-080423-1081.html">Grand National Tips: Daryl Carter assesses the chances of the leading British hopes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">Grand National Tips: Mark Milligan assesses the chances of the leading Irish hopes</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/ante-post-betting/">Grand National Ante-Post Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/runner-by-runner-guide/">Runner-by-Runner Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/daily-tipping/">Grand National Daily Tipping</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/features/">Features</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/hid-market-movers/">Market Movers</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">The Masters</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/monday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-four-bets-on-easter-monday-at-fairyhouse-and-kempton-090423-166.html">Easter Monday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's 20/1 bet on the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blakcmore-exciting-arctic-bresil-seems-in-great-order-again-now-070423-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Exciting Arctic Bresil seems in great order again now</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-two-big-prices-for-plumpton-each-way-double-090423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back 101/1 Plumpton each-way double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-rcb-overseas-duo-to-shine-080423-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants Tips: RCB overseas duo to shine</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-sunrisers-under-pressure-080423-194.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Sunrisers under pressure</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujurat-titans-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-kkr-batting-to-be-severely-tested-070423-171.html">Gujurat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: KKR batting to be severely tested</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-jarry-the-pick-as-three-events-signal-start-of-clay-court-season-030423-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Jarry the pick as three events signal start of clay-court season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-final-tips-medvedev-marginal-favourite-in-evenly-matched-clash-020423-778.html">Miami Masters Final Tips: Medvedev marginal favourite in evenly-matched clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-semi-final-tips-first-serve-key-for-sinner-to-escape-from-alcaraz-310323-778.html">Miami Masters Semi-Final Tips: First serve key for Sinner to escape from Alcaraz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Easter Monday's League One Tips: No more Duff results for Barnsley against the Shrews</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-09">09 April 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Easter Monday's League One Tips: No more Duff results for Barnsley against the Shrews", "name": "Easter Monday's League One Tips: No more Duff results for Barnsley against the Shrews", "description": "Alan Dudman looks ahead to Easter Monday's round of League One fixtures and has five bets to consider...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/easter-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/easter-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-09T14:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-09T14:03:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman looks ahead to Easter Monday's round of League One fixtures and has five bets to consider... Posh in flying form ahead of Monday Barton's Fleetwood return to end in a draw? Shrewsbury injury problems taking their toll Resurgent Posh set for another clean sheet Peterborough United v Exeter CityMonday 10th April, kick-off 15:00 A stack of short prices for Monday's Easter games are in store, and some represent little value. Although with so many topsy-turvy results and erratic formlines of late, just about anything is possible at the moment. Charlton are now on the blocked list. How a side can beat in-form Shrewsbury 6-0 and then a few days later lose 0-1 to an out of form team is mystifying. Peterborough are 3/4 on the Sportsbook for Monday's home fixture with Exeter and are five wins from seven. The blip against Cheltenham at home is a thing of the past, the Posh have responded well with a trio of straight wins. The latest came on Good Friday with a comprehensive 0-3 at Shrewsbury (what's happened to the Shrews?), and Darren Ferguson's side have kept four successive clean sheets. Ferguson, the club's most successful manager in their history, might just be swaying those that doubted his latest return. Friday's success was a near-perfect away performance, and Oliver Norburn's return to full fitness has been a big factor. He works so well with Jack Taylor in the midfield, and there is little to change from Friday in terms of anticipating the team news. Exeter according to Opta, have failed to win any of their last five away league games (D2 L3), though did come back from losing positions in both those draws with Wycombe (1-1) and Fleetwood in their most recent such game (2-2). My nagging feeling with the Grecians is like most in this league - a better team at home. The clean sheet record of Posh makes the Both Teams To Score 'No' bet a viable option at 21/20, a fair price and perhaps one that should be a little shorter. Doubling up with the Bet Builder, the ever-reliable Jonson Clarke-Harris must come into the thinking for this considering he scored from the spot again at Shrewsbury - his 25th in 46 games and his fifth in his last eight games. The JCH Anytime Scorer is too short at 11/10, but worthy of the price, but 3/1 on the First Goalscorer bet makes for a 7/1 Sportsbook double. Posh are resurgent again, and 16 points from their last 18 should become 19. They dominated possession last time at Shrewsbury with nearly 70% of the ball and their home xG at 1.78 is far superior to their away one. KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have won each of their last three home Football League matches against Exeter, although this is their first since March 2011 (3-0). Back Peterborough United to beat Exeter City 3/4 Barton return to Fleetwood a Monday highlight Fleetwood Town v Bristol RoversMonday 10th April, kick-off 15:00 Five of Fleetwood Town's last six league meetings with Bristol Rovers have been drawn, including each of their last three at home finishing goalless according to Opta, and with a market I fancy neither strongly, the back of the draw looks the best option here. Fleetwood at 6/5 doesn't represent the best value considering they've drawn seven and lost seven at home, and in comparison to Posh's 3/4, it's one I can readily swerve. What to expect from Bristol Rovers? Manager Joey Barton was less cavalier with his team selection on Friday and a more defensive set-up worked a treat winning 0-1 at Charlton - themselves most unpredictable. Barton left 15-goal top-scorer Aaron Collins on the bench, but the masterstroke defensively kept Charlton to a pathetic one shot on target in 90 minutes. This will also be Barton's return to a club he served well in guiding them to the play-offs. Backing the away side whose form reads WDWLLW serves as an inconsistent reminder, but with Fleetwood drawing seven of their 20 games at home, the outright back of the draw is looking the likeliest option for me. Fleetwood are unbeaten at home in the league in each of their previous six games (W4 D2); they last went seven such games avoiding defeat in March 2021 (W3 D4) according to Opta, and I'd rather take the 12/5 on that instead of backing either team to win. KEY OPTA STAT: Since winning their first ever Football League visit to Fleetwood Town in January 2013 (3-0), Bristol Rovers are winless in their last six such trips (D3 L3). Back The Draw Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers 12/5 Barnsley to bounce back to cover the handicap Barnsley v Shrewsbury TownMonday 10th April, kick-off 15:00 It's all gone a bit pear-shaped or Pete Tong for Shrewsbury at the moment. A month ago they looked like cracking a move into the play-off places, but three successive heavy defeats have derailed any slim hopes on that front. It's been nothing short of disastrous recently for Steve Cotterill's men. A 6-0 thumping at the Valley was followed by a dreadful 3-0 loss at Peterborough on Monday - and that could have been eight or nine looking at the reports. Shrewsbury are reeling from the loss of star midfielder Tom Bayliss being ruled out for the season and they gifted Posh far too much space in midfield to play as they pleased two days ago, and the were prised open at will at Charlton. But injuries have hit Cotterill hard recently, and it looks as though their season could be over. Barnsley suffered a shock loss at Burton on Friday and following a run of four straight victories, they've lost two of their last three. Barnsley's Sportsbook price is about right at 11/20, but it's not my idea of fun backing a "twos-on" shot in this division. Burton were lucky to get the three points as the Tykes dominated every aspect of the game with a host of shots kept out by the inspired Brewers' keeper Craig MacGillivray. They had 60% possession and won the corner count 12-2, yet still lost. Shrewsbury have lost seven of their last eight league visits to Barnsley (W1), with this their first since a 2-1 defeat in April 2019, and that dreadful record allied with the recent injury problems means this should be fairly straightforward. There's no value in the home outright, but backing Barnsley on the handicap giving away one goal at [2.82] on the Exchange appeals a lot more. Michael Duff's team have been excellent at Oakwell this term and hold one of the best records in the division with a W14 D1 L4 tally, and they've scored 41 times against just 18 conceded. Back Barnsley-2 in Shrewsbury +2 Handicap market 5/1 They have also covered the -1 Handicap on 12 occasions this season at home. I am tempted to play on the -2 at a massive [5.8]. KEY OPTA STAT: Barnsley have won each of their last seven league games at Oakwell, averaging 3.4 goals per game during that run - the Tykes last had a longer such run in a single season in April 1955 (run of eight).", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alan Dudman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan_dudman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michael Duff pre season Cheltenham 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt=""> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Michael Duff's Barnsley suffered a shock loss on Friday at Burton Albion </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Easter%20Monday%27s%20League%20One%20Tips%3A%20No%20more%20Duff%20results%20for%20Barnsley%20against%20the%20Shrews&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html&text=Easter%20Monday%27s%20League%20One%20Tips%3A%20No%20more%20Duff%20results%20for%20Barnsley%20against%20the%20Shrews" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman looks ahead to Easter Monday's round of League One fixtures and has five bets to consider...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Posh in flying form ahead of Monday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Barton's Fleetwood return to end in a draw?</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244"><strong>Shrewsbury injury problems taking their toll</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Resurgent Posh set for another clean sheet</h2><p></p><p><strong></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/peterborough-v-exeter/32245354">Peterborough United v Exeter City</a></strong><br><strong>Monday 10th April, kick-off 15:00</strong></p><p>A stack of short prices for Monday's Easter games are in store, and some represent little value. Although with so many topsy-turvy results and erratic formlines of late, just about anything is possible at the moment.</p><p>Charlton are now on the blocked list. How a side can beat in-form Shrewsbury 6-0 and then a few days later lose 0-1 to an out of form team is mystifying.</p><p><strong>Peterborough</strong> are 3/4 on the Sportsbook for Monday's home fixture with Exeter and are five wins from seven. The blip against Cheltenham at home is a thing of the past, the Posh have responded well with a trio of straight wins.</p><p>The latest came on Good Friday with a comprehensive 0-3 at <strong>Shrewsbury</strong> (what's happened to the Shrews?), and Darren Ferguson's side have kept four successive clean sheets. Ferguson, the club's most successful manager in their history, might just be swaying those that doubted his latest return.</p><p><img alt="Darren Ferguson 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren%20Ferguson%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Friday's success was a near-perfect away performance, and <strong>Oliver Norburn's return</strong> to full fitness has been a big factor. He works so well with Jack Taylor in the midfield, and there is little to change from Friday in terms of anticipating the team news.</p><p>Exeter according to Opta, have failed to win any of their last five away league games (D2 L3), though did come back from losing positions in both those draws with Wycombe (1-1) and Fleetwood in their most recent such game (2-2).</p><p>My nagging feeling with the Grecians is like most in this league - a better team at home.</p><p>The <strong>clean sheet record</strong> of Posh makes the Both Teams To Score 'No' bet a viable option at 21/20, a fair price and perhaps one that should be a little shorter.</p><p>Doubling up with the Bet Builder, the ever-reliable <strong>Jonson Clarke-Harris</strong> must come into the thinking for this considering he scored from the spot again at Shrewsbury - his 25th in 46 games and his fifth in his last eight games.</p><p>The JCH <strong>Anytime Scorer</strong> is too short at 11/10, but worthy of the price, but 3/1 on the <strong>First Goalscorer</strong> bet makes for a 7/1 Sportsbook double.</p><p>Posh are resurgent again, and 16 points from their last 18 should become 19. They dominated possession last time at Shrewsbury with nearly 70% of the ball and their home xG at 1.78 is far superior to their away one.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Peterborough have won each of their last three home Football League matches against Exeter, although this is their first since March 2011 (3-0).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Peterborough United to beat Exeter City</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/peterborough-v-exeter/32245354" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3/4</a></div><h2>Barton return to Fleetwood a Monday highlight</h2><p></p><p><strong></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/fleetwood-town-v-bristol-rovers/32245356">Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers</a></strong><br><strong>Monday 10th April, kick-off 15:00</strong></p><p>Five of <strong>Fleetwood Town's</strong> last six league meetings with Bristol Rovers have been drawn, including each of their last three at home finishing goalless according to Opta, and with a market I fancy neither strongly, the back of the draw looks the best option here.</p><p>Fleetwood at 6/5 doesn't represent the best value considering they've drawn seven and lost seven at home, and in comparison to Posh's 3/4, it's one I can readily swerve.</p><p>What to expect from <strong>Bristol Rover</strong>s?</p><p>Manager Joey Barton was less cavalier with his team selection on Friday and a more defensive set-up worked a treat winning 0-1 at Charlton - themselves most unpredictable.</p><p><img alt="Joey Barton 2 pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joey%20Barton%202%20pre%20season%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Barton left 15-goal top-scorer Aaron Collins on the bench, but the masterstroke defensively kept Charlton to a pathetic one shot on target in 90 minutes. This will also be Barton's return to a club he served well in guiding them to the play-offs.</p><p>Backing the away side whose form reads WDWLLW serves as an inconsistent reminder, but with Fleetwood drawing seven of their 20 games at home, the outright back of the draw is looking the likeliest option for me.</p><p><strong>Fleetwood are unbeaten at home</strong> in the league in each of their previous six games (W4 D2); they last went seven such games avoiding defeat in March 2021 (W3 D4) according to Opta, and I'd rather take the 12/5 on that instead of backing either team to win.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Since winning their first ever Football League visit to Fleetwood Town in January 2013 (3-0), Bristol Rovers are winless in their last six such trips (D3 L3).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back The Draw Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/fleetwood-town-v-bristol-rovers/32245356" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12/5</a></div><h2>Barnsley to bounce back to cover the handicap</h2><p></p><p><strong></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244">Barnsley v Shrewsbury Town</a></strong><br><strong>Monday 10th April, kick-off 15:00</strong></p><p>It's all gone a bit pear-shaped or Pete Tong for <strong>Shrewsbury</strong> at the moment. A month ago they looked like cracking a move into the play-off places, but three successive heavy defeats have derailed any slim hopes on that front.</p><p>It's been nothing short of disastrous recently for <strong>Steve Cotterill's men</strong>. A 6-0 thumping at the Valley was followed by a dreadful 3-0 loss at Peterborough on Monday - and that could have been eight or nine looking at the reports.</p><p>Shrewsbury are reeling from the loss of star midfielder <strong>Tom Bayliss</strong> being ruled out for the season and they gifted Posh far too much space in midfield to play as they pleased two days ago, and the were prised open at will at Charlton. But injuries have hit Cotterill hard recently, and it looks as though their season could be over.</p><p>Barnsley suffered a shock loss at Burton on Friday and following a run of four straight victories, they've lost two of their last three. Barnsley's Sportsbook price is about right at 11/20, but it's not my idea of fun backing a "twos-on" shot in this division.</p><p><strong>Burton were lucky</strong> to get the three points as the Tykes dominated every aspect of the game with a host of shots kept out by the inspired Brewers' keeper Craig MacGillivray. They had 60% possession and won the corner count 12-2, yet still lost.</p><p>Shrewsbury have lost seven of their last eight league visits to Barnsley (W1), with this their first since a 2-1 defeat in April 2019, and that dreadful record allied with the recent injury problems means this should be fairly straightforward.</p><p>There's no value in the home outright, but backing Barnsley on the handicap giving away one goal at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> on the Exchange appeals a lot more. Michael Duff's team have been excellent at Oakwell this term and hold one of the best records in the division with a W14 D1 L4 tally, and they've scored 41 times against just 18 conceded.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barnsley-2 in Shrewsbury +2 Handicap market</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212427178" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><p>They have also covered the -1 Handicap on 12 occasions this season at home. I am tempted to play on the -2 at a massive <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Barnsley have won each of their last seven league games at Oakwell, averaging 3.4 goals per game during that run - the Tykes last had a longer such run in a single season in April 1955 (run of eight).</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Alan Dudman's League One P & L </h2> <p>2022-23: -8.41pts<p>2017-22: +44.79</p><p>*advised to a 0.5pt stake </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">£2 free Bet Builder on any Premier League game</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free Bet Builder </strong>on any Premier League match this weekend<strong>. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB090423">You must opt-in</a>. </strong>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/peterborough-v-exeter/32245354">Back Peterborough to beat Exeter City @ 3/4</a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/peterborough-v-exeter/32245354">Back Both Teams To Score 'No' Peterborough v Exeter City @ 21/20</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/fleetwood-town-v-bristol-rovers/32245356">Back The Draw @ 12/5 Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212427143">Back Barnsley -1 in the Shrewsbury +1 Handicap market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> </a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212427178">Back Barnsley -2 in the Shrewsbury +2 Handicap market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> </a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.212427143" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 1: Barnsley v Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury +1)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 10 April, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Shrewsbury +1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shrewsbury +1" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="2.72" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6727670">2.72</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shrewsbury +1" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="2.76" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6727670">2.76</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Barnsley -1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Barnsley -1" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="2.58" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6660398">2.58</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Barnsley -1" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="2.98" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6660398">2.98</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="3.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="151478">3.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.212427143" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="151478">4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html%23gobet-1.212427143">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html%23gobet-1.212427143">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.212427178" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 1: Barnsley v Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury +2)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 10 April, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Shrewsbury +2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shrewsbury +2" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="1.52" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6727666">1.52</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shrewsbury +2" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="1.64" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6727666">1.64</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Barnsley -2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Barnsley -2" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="5.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6660397">5.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Barnsley -2" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="6.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6660397">6.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="4.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="151478">4.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.212427178" data-price="5.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="151478">5.7</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html%23gobet-1.212427178">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html%23gobet-1.212427178">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/barnsley-v-shrewsbury/32245244">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Easter%20Monday%27s%20League%20One%20Tips%3A%20No%20more%20Duff%20results%20for%20Barnsley%20against%20the%20Shrews&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Feaster-mondays-league-one-tips-no-more-duff-results-for-barnsley-against-shrews-090423-134.html&text=Easter%20Monday%27s%20League%20One%20Tips%3A%20No%20more%20Duff%20results%20for%20Barnsley%20against%20the%20Shrews" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-back-the-mckenna-magic-to-continue-for-pride-park-crunch-clash-310323-134.html">Saturday's League One Tips: Back the McKenna magic to continue for Pride Park crunch clash</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kieran McKenna pre 2 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Kieran%20McKenna%20pre%202%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-salford-can-snare-a-friday-surprise-300323-268.html">League Two Tips: Salford can snare a Friday surprise</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SalfordCity.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/SalfordCity.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-wednesday-double-290323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A Wednesday double</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren Moore hand on chin 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Darren%20Moore%20hand%20on%20chin%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/good-fridays-league-one-tips-rovers-running-out-of-gas-at-the-mem-070423-134.html">Good Friday's League One Tips: Rovers are running out of gas at the Mem</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/470415cf24bf61bf3139d7ea3174fe5db022190f.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/470415cf24bf61bf3139d7ea3174fe5db022190f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-it-could-be-a-good-friday-for-hartlepool-050423-268.html">League Two Tips: It could be a Good Friday for Hartlepool</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RichieWellens.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/RichieWellens.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/football-league-trophy-final-tips-bolton-v-plymouth-best-bets-use-hardie-to-back-pilgrims-at-4-1-310323-1230.html">Bolton v Plymouth Football League Trophy Final: Use Hardie to back Pilgrims at 4/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d317a18413aa91adb21fd2a5b335ab80f592e013.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/d317a18413aa91adb21fd2a5b335ab80f592e013.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">More EFL League One & League Two</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class="active "> EFL League One & League Two </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681048572" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
EFL League One & League Two
Easter Monday's League One Tips: No more Duff results for Barnsley against the Shrews
Football
Grand National
The Masters
Horse Racing
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
The Masters
Football
Racing
Cricket