Thomas Tuchel England Specials: Three Lions 25/1 to face Germany in 2026 World Cup Final

England to win World Cup or Euro 2028 under Tuchel 2/1 3.00

Three Lions to pull off international double is 16/1 17.00

Reece James and Mason Mount to be in first squad 10/1 11.00

A new era for England under Thomas Tuchel will begin at the start of 2025 and, with fans excited about the Three Lions future, Betfair have launched specials markets on what the team might achieve during his reign.

Will England win major trophy with Thomas Tuchel?

The big question is, can Tuchel help England get over the line and win a trophy after twice going close under Gareth Southgate?

The odds look pretty positive with England 2/13.00 to win either the 2026 World Cup or the Euro 2028, which they will host, with Tuchel in charge.

He's won trophies wherever he has managed - in Germany, France and, most famously, when transforming Chelsea into Champions League winners five months after taking over.

With a talented England squad at his disposal, there is justified optimism that Tuchel can make England World Cup winners inside 18 months. They are 13/27.50 to go all the way in 2026.

As for a World Cup and Euros double - last completed by Spain - the price is 16/117.00.

Brazil, France and Spain are joint favourites at 11/26.50 but Germany are directly below England in the World Cup 2026 outright winner market.

You can get 25/126.00 on Tuchel's England playing his native Germany in the final of the World Cup. What a match-up that would be.

There would be no question of divided loyalties, however, for the uber-professional Tuchel. Today, at his first press conference as England's next permanent manager, he said:

"I'm proud to represent England. I want to put the second star on this shirt... We will work hard for the biggest target in football, making our dream come true at the World Cup 2026."

Good man, Thomas.

Will Tuchel pick James and Mount for England?

Reece James and Mason Mount played the best football of their careers for Tuchel during his 18 month spell as Chelsea manager.

Both have struggled for fitness and form recently, however, and missed Euro 2024. Tuchel taking over with England could be a boost to both James and Mount and they should be confident that, if they stay fit and play well, a recall will not be far away.

Both players to be in Tuchel's first England squad next year is 10/111.00. They have a few months to play themselves into contention so that could end up looking like a generous price.

Individually, James is 5/61.84 to make the squad while the Manchester United midfielder is 5/16.00.

Tuchel to leave England before World Cup odds

For all that fans, players and the media love Tuchel, his run-ins with his bosses are legendary.

He left Chelsea just over a year after winning the Champions League after clashing with their American owners. He didn't last long at Bayern Munich and also fell out with PSG chiefs during his time with the French champions.

He resents interference from above in team affairs but it is believed that the FA have told him there will be none of that in his new role.

Still, you never know and, if you do think there's a chance England fans will be saying "Auf wiedersehen, Tommy," before the next World Cup, you might fancy the 7/24.50 on a different manager being in charge by then.