Next England Manager: Tuchel was 50/1 for role in September

Thomas Tuchel has been named as the new England manager on an 18-month contract.

A flood of media outlets reported on Tuesday evening that the former Chelsea boss had reached an agreement to replace Gareth Southgate, and Betfair promptly suspended betting on the market.

Throughout the last week or so, Tuchel's odds have shortened, though he was still as big as 5/23.50 last Thursday following England's 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley.

Lee Carsley's confusing tones in the aftermath of that match about his own desire for the job saw his odds-on tag slowly drift away, and speculation was rife in the media.

Pep Guardiola, who touched 3/14.00 in betting to be the next England manager, was one of many elite coaches that had been sounded out by the FA.

However, Tuchel's availability to take the role now as a free agent propelled him to the top of the list and he went heavy odds-on over the last few days, hitting as low as 1/41.25 on Tuesday.

Betfair punters celebrate a 33/1 34.00 winner

Tuchel was introduced to the market at 10/111.00 over two years ago, before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when it was long believed Southgate would bow out post-tournament.

However, an anticlimactic exit at the quarter-final stage to France saw Southgate vow to fight on to the 2024 European Championships, with a run to the final proving to be his final act of a successful spell in charge.

In the meantime, Betfair customers were backing Tuchel for the top job in England following his dismissal from Chelsea in September 2022, with 28 punters placing bets between odds of 6/17.00 and 12/113.00.

It is four other punters who will be celebrating the most on Wednesday though, with Tuchel backed at a high of 33/134.00 in July.

Back in July, four Betfair punters backed Thomas Tuchel @ 33/1 to become the next England manager.

However, eagle-eyed punters may have seen his price drift once again, with the German as big as 50/151.00 in September. Lee Carsley had just been given the interim keys and due to the way Gareth Southgate got the job, was widely expected to follow suit and transition into the senior role.

Carsley, who has experimented well in his four games so far (winning three), traded at odds-on for most of his short tenure, but the drift in price and confidence in Carsley began to wane following the loss to Greece earlier this month.

Tuchel brings trophy-laden CV to the job

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich towards the back of last season. It was a rare campaign without silverware for both Tuchel and the German giants, although he did lead the club to the Bundesliga title in the previous year.

And the German coach boasts a career full of honours in domestic and European competitions including the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea, a quadruple of trophies in a single season with Paris St Germain and the DFB Pokal (German Cup) with Borussia Dortmund. You can read an excellent breakdown of Tuchel's club career in Kevin Hatchard's profile here.

The 51-year-old will be the third foreign manager of the Three Lions following in the footsteps of Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Walter Winterbottom

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alf Ramsey

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Don Revie

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ron Greenwood

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bobby Robson

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Graham Taylor

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Terry Venables

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Glenn Hoddle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Keegan

🇸🇪 Sven-Göran Eriksson

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steve McClaren

🇮🇹 Fabio Capello

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Roy Hodgson

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sam Allardyce

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Gareth Southgate

🇩🇪 Thomas Tuchel... -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 15, 2024

Tuchel's England prominent in World Cup betting

Under Southgate England famously came close to breaking their long wait for silverware, so will Tuchel go one better? The Three Lions are 13/27.50 fourth favourites to win the 2026 World Cup under the German, which is to be held in Canada, USA and Mexico. The Three Lions trail France, Spain and Brazil - all 11/26.50 in the market.

Tuchel's native Germany are next in the betting, available at 9/110.00.