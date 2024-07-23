Next England Manager: Howe still favourite despite being committed to Newcastle

2/1 3.00 favourite Howe says he is committed to Newcastle

Second favourite Potter ready to return to management

U-21 boss Carsley considered a main contender

Committed as long as I'm happy and supported

Eddie Howe remains the 2/13.00 favourite to be the Next England Manager despite the Newcastle boss declaring his commitment to his current club.

Howe replaced Graham Potter at the head of the market shortly after Gareth Southgate officially resigned from the England manager role less than 48 hours after the Three Lions' 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Speaking from Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Germany, Howe said he is "committed" to the club as long as he is "happy and feels supported".

The 46-year-old added, "I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

"For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I'll be very happy - and I am very happy."

Howe signed what was reported as a multi-year contract extension prior to last season. Newcastle would go on to be eliminated from their Champions League group before missing out on Europe for the upcoming season by finishing seventh in the Premier League.

The Magpies are available to back at 28/129.00 to win the Premier League title this season, and they're just 2/13.00 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Potter ready to weave his magic

Graham Potter is the 5/23.50 second favourite to be the Next England Manager after he admitted that he is ready to return to football management.

The former Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues in April of last year, but now says he is "ready and really excited" to return to football management when the right opportunity arrives.

However, the 49-year-old refused to comment on speculation linking him to the vacant England job, simply saying, "today is not the day to speak about it", before adding, "I'm proud of the job Gareth Southgate did".

Potter guided Brighton to their then highest finish in the Premier League when securing a 9th-place finish in 2022 before his unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge.

Carsley on same path as Southgate

England U-21 boss Lee Carsley is the 7/24.50 third favourite to replace Southgate, and the 50-year-old is following a similar career path to the former England manager.

Like Southgate, Carsley has enjoyed success with the England U-21 team, guiding them to European Championship glory last summer, defeating Spain in the final with a brand of front-foot football that won many plaudits.

The FA are understood to be a big fan of Carsley, and having witnessed the success of Southgate following his promotion from the U-21 team to the full national team, they could easily be tempted to go down the same route again.

Outside of the front three in the market to be the Next England Manager only Jurgen Klopp at 17/29.50 and Mauricio Pochettino at 9/110.00 are available to back in single figures.

