England Squad: Carsley calls up Solanke for Nations League against Greece and Finland

Carsley picks squad for 10 and 13 October Nations League matches

England host Greece before travelling to Finland

Dominic Solanke's goalscoring form for Tottenham was rewarded by Lee Carsley with a call-up to the England squad for next week's matches in the Nations League.

The Spurs man has struck in his last three matches for the club and gets his second call-up seven years after his only previous one which came in 2017.

He will hope to feature when England play Greece at Wembley next Thursday (10 October) then travel to Finland three days later.

There were returns to the squad for Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker who both missed the September Nations League fixtures through injury.

Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke keep their places in the squad after receiving surprise first call-ups last time.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Tino Livramento, meanwhile, have been left out by Carsley and so have Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze.

England made a strong start under Carsley in their first round of Nations League fixtures last month, beating Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Dublin before overcoming the Finns by the same scoreline at Wembley.

Who will win World Cup 2026? Latest England odds

Looking further ahead, England are 13/27.50 to win the 2026 World Cup which takes place in North America, behind a trio of joint favourites Brazil, France and Spain who are all 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Three Lions came agonisingly close to ending their 58-year wait for a major trophy in the summer when they were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

They previously lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties and there is a sense that, under a new manager and and young attacking talent liberated by a fresh tactical outlook, England may be ready to go all the way in under two years.

Before then the FA must decide if they are going to give the manager's job to Carsley on a full-time basis. He did his chances no harm at all by two wins and two clean sheets in his first couple of matches and a similar outcome for England against Greece and Finaldn this month would mean he was almost certain to land the role.