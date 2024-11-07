England Squad: Harwood-Bellis, Jones and Hall called up by Carsley

Southampton defender and goalkeeper in Carsley's final squad

Lewis Hall and Curtis Jones also make England's 26

Three Lions play Greece and ROI in final Nations League matches

Newcastle's Lewis Hall and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis were both called up to the England squad for the first time by caretaker manager Lee Carsley.

Carsley's final two games in charge of the senior side will be Nations League fixtures away to Greece on Thursday, 14 November, and at home to Republic of Ireland on Sunday 17 November.

In January, Thomas Tuchel will take over as the permanent manager before England begin their qualifying campaign for the World Cup in 2026 which they are 13/27.50 to win.

On his appointment last month Tuchel said that winning the tournament, which will take place in North America, was his goal as England boss.

Carsley picks Liverpool's Jones and brings back Ramsdale

In the meantime, Carsley is using his six games to give young players opportunities. He also picked Liverpool's Curtis Jones, who the manager praised for his versatility, and recalled Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale comes in at the expense of Newcastle's Nick Pope while Jones is a direct replacement for Manchester United's injured Kobbie Mainoo.

Angel Gomes, who one his first cap in Carsley's squad in September, is picked again and so are Morgan Gibbs-White and Dominic Solanke who were called up in October.

England's trip to Greece next Thursday looks tricky after the Three Lions' loss to the same opponents at Wembley four weeks ago.

The subsequent match against the Irish will bring Carlsey's six-match reign full circle and he will hope to sign off with a win to add to the 3-0 victory in Dublin.

England squad for November Nations League

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)