Which club will win the EFL Cup? Liverpool edge Chelsea in Betfair odds

Liverpool are the 3.02/1 favourites to lift the EFL Cupwith Betfair Exchange customers after sneaking past Leicester in the quarters and drawing Arsenal in the semis.

The other final four clash pairs London rivals Spurs and Chelsea, taking Antonio Conte back to the club where he won the league in 2016-17.

The draw has made a clear separation in the odds with Liverpool 3.0 2/1 and Chelsea 3.25 9/4 a couple of ticks shorter than Arsenal 5.4 9/2 and Spurs 5.5 9/2 .

The two-legged ties will be played in the first two weeks of the new year.

Leicester backed at 1.1 1/10 to win but concede late

And yet Liverpool were seconds away from leaving the competition during a dramatic quarter-final clash with Leicester at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men trailed 3-1 at half-time as former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers looked to be making a triumphant return to Anfield. It wasn't until the 68th minute that Liverpool pulled themselves back into the tie through Diogo Jota with the equaliser coming in the 95th minute through Takumi Minamino. Leicester had been backed at 1.11/10 to win the tie on the Betfair Exchange.

And of course Liverpool went on to win the penalty shootout.

There was less drama in the other ties although Spurs and West Ham delivered a pulsating cup tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, won by the home side who edged a five minute three-goal salvo in the first half.

Chelsea knocked out west London rivals Brentford thanks to a late own goal and then another Jorginho penalty. Arsenal were the first side in the semi-finals following a 5-1 defeat of Sunderland on Tuesday night, the Gunners' fourth win on the spin.