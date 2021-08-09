Tuesday EFL Cup Tips: Hull a big price after winning start

Cardiff will get job done early

Cardiff 1.331/3 v Sutton 9.517/2; The Draw 5.04/1

Kick off, 19:00

Sutton United make their EFL Cup debut, following their promotion to League Two last season. They've not been given the easiest of draws, as they visit a Cardiff side that started the season with a 1-1 home draw against Barnsley on Saturday. Back Mick McCarthy's side to win half-time/full-time at 1.9110/11.

Goals in derby

Charlton 1.865/6 v Wimbledon 4.216/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Kick off, 19:45

It's a London derby between two League One clubs. Wimbledon kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win at Doncaster, while Charlton drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. This should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.84/5.

Early leaders a big price

Hull 1.9520/21 v Wigan 3.613/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Kick off, 19:45

Hull are the early leaders of the Championship, having beaten Preston 4-1 at the weekend. Wigan lost 2-1 at Sunderland and with Hull a division above the visitors, the 1.9520/21 for a home win looks a big price.

Londoners are value

Millwall 2.0811/10 v Portsmouth 3.613/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Kick off, 19:45

Another Championship against League One clash sees Millwall host Portsmouth. The visitors came close to making the League One play-offs last season, but again, the price for the Championship club, at home, looks generous at 2.0811/10.

Sunderland will get second win of season

Port Vale 4.67/2 v Sunderland 1.768/11; The Draw 4.03/1

Kick off, 19:45

Sunderland came from behind to beat Hull 2-1 as they look to win promotion from League One. Port Vale lost their League Two opener 1-0 at Northampton and suffered a number of defeats in pre-season. Back Sunderland to win at 1.768/11.

Blades can get back in winning habit

Sheffield United 1.558/15 v Carlisle 6.511/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Kick off, 19:45

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, Sheffield United's Championship campaign ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. After losing so many games last season, getting back into a winning habit could be tough, but they should get their first victory of the season against a Carlisle team that drew 0-0 at home in League 2, against Colchester over the weekend. The Blades are 2.56/4 to win to nil.

Luton will win local clash

Stevenage 5.04/1 v Luton 1.728/11; The Draw 3.7511/4

Kick off, 19:45

Luton got their Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 win over promoted Peterborough. Stevenage also claimed a win in League Two, as they beat Barrow 1-0 at home. With this match being something of a local derby, Stevenage should be giving it their all, but we have to fancy Luton's quality to tell at 1.728/11.

Fleetwood struggling to score

Stoke 1.68/13 v Fleetwood 6.05/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Kick off, 19:45

As mentioned previously, Fleetwood were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth on Saturday. Stoke enjoyed a 3-2 win at home to Reading and may keep a clean sheet in victory here. Including pre-season fixtures, Fleetwood have failed to score in three consecutive games and Stoke are 2.68/5 to win to nil.

Victory for visitors

Bolton 3.55/2 v Barnsley 2.111/10; The Draw 3.55/2

Kick off, 20:00

Barnsley reached the play-offs last season, but have since lost their manager Valerien Ismael, who has been replaced by Markus Schopp. The Austrian's reign started with a 1-1 draw at Cardiff. Bolton also started their season with a draw, with a 3-3 thriller against MK Dons. A Barnsley win and both teams to score is 4.03/1.

Goals as Championship teams meet

Reading 2.466/4 v Swansea 3.02/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Kick off, 20:00

This all-Championship clash is accordingly one of the closest priced matches of the night. Both teams lost in away games over the weekend, with Reading being defeated 3-2 at Stoke and Swansea losing 2-1 at Blackburn. Both teams to score is 1.748/11.