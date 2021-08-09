To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Tuesday EFL Cup Tips: Hull a big price after winning start

Grant McCann.
Will Grant McCann enjoy another win when Hull host Wigan?

Dan Fitch previews the pick of Tuesday's EFL Cup first round games and especially likes Hull's odds to beat League One's Wigan.

"Hull are the early leaders of the Championship, having beaten Preston 4-1 at the weekend."

Back Hull to beat Wigan at 1.9520/21

Cardiff will get job done early

Cardiff 1.331/3 v Sutton 9.517/2; The Draw 5.04/1
Kick off, 19:00

Sutton United make their EFL Cup debut, following their promotion to League Two last season. They've not been given the easiest of draws, as they visit a Cardiff side that started the season with a 1-1 home draw against Barnsley on Saturday. Back Mick McCarthy's side to win half-time/full-time at 1.9110/11.

Goals in derby

Charlton 1.865/6 v Wimbledon 4.216/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Kick off, 19:45

It's a London derby between two League One clubs. Wimbledon kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win at Doncaster, while Charlton drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. This should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.84/5.

Early leaders a big price

Hull 1.9520/21 v Wigan 3.613/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Kick off, 19:45

Hull are the early leaders of the Championship, having beaten Preston 4-1 at the weekend. Wigan lost 2-1 at Sunderland and with Hull a division above the visitors, the 1.9520/21 for a home win looks a big price.

Londoners are value

Millwall 2.0811/10 v Portsmouth 3.613/5; The Draw 3.613/5
Kick off, 19:45

Another Championship against League One clash sees Millwall host Portsmouth. The visitors came close to making the League One play-offs last season, but again, the price for the Championship club, at home, looks generous at 2.0811/10.

Sunderland will get second win of season

Port Vale 4.67/2 v Sunderland 1.768/11; The Draw 4.03/1
Kick off, 19:45

Sunderland came from behind to beat Hull 2-1 as they look to win promotion from League One. Port Vale lost their League Two opener 1-0 at Northampton and suffered a number of defeats in pre-season. Back Sunderland to win at 1.768/11.

Blades can get back in winning habit

Sheffield United 1.558/15 v Carlisle 6.511/2; The Draw 4.03/1
Kick off, 19:45

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, Sheffield United's Championship campaign ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. After losing so many games last season, getting back into a winning habit could be tough, but they should get their first victory of the season against a Carlisle team that drew 0-0 at home in League 2, against Colchester over the weekend. The Blades are 2.56/4 to win to nil.

Luton will win local clash

Stevenage 5.04/1 v Luton 1.728/11; The Draw 3.7511/4
Kick off, 19:45

Luton got their Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 win over promoted Peterborough. Stevenage also claimed a win in League Two, as they beat Barrow 1-0 at home. With this match being something of a local derby, Stevenage should be giving it their all, but we have to fancy Luton's quality to tell at 1.728/11.

Fleetwood struggling to score

Stoke 1.68/13 v Fleetwood 6.05/1; The Draw 4.03/1
Kick off, 19:45

As mentioned previously, Fleetwood were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth on Saturday. Stoke enjoyed a 3-2 win at home to Reading and may keep a clean sheet in victory here. Including pre-season fixtures, Fleetwood have failed to score in three consecutive games and Stoke are 2.68/5 to win to nil.

Victory for visitors

Bolton 3.55/2 v Barnsley 2.111/10; The Draw 3.55/2
Kick off, 20:00

Barnsley reached the play-offs last season, but have since lost their manager Valerien Ismael, who has been replaced by Markus Schopp. The Austrian's reign started with a 1-1 draw at Cardiff. Bolton also started their season with a draw, with a 3-3 thriller against MK Dons. A Barnsley win and both teams to score is 4.03/1.

Goals as Championship teams meet

Reading 2.466/4 v Swansea 3.02/1; The Draw 3.39/4
Kick off, 20:00

This all-Championship clash is accordingly one of the closest priced matches of the night. Both teams lost in away games over the weekend, with Reading being defeated 3-2 at Stoke and Swansea losing 2-1 at Blackburn. Both teams to score is 1.748/11.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Cardiff to beat Sutton half-time/full-time at 1.9110/11
Back Charlton and Wimbledon to both score at 1.84/5
Back Hull to beat Wigan at 1.9520/21
Back Millwall to beat Portsmouth at 2.0811/10
Back Sunderland to beat Port Vale at 1.768/11
Back Sheffield United to beat Carlisle to nil at 2.56/4
Back Luton to beat Stevenage at 1.728/11
Back Stoke to beat Fleetwood to nil at 2.68/5
Back Barnsley to beat Bolton and both teams to score at 4.03/1
Back both Reading and Swansea to score at 1.748/11

English Football League Cup: Cardiff v Sutton Utd (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cardiff/Cardiff
Cardiff/Draw
Cardiff/Sutton Utd
Draw/Cardiff
Draw/Draw
Draw/Sutton Utd
Sutton Utd/Cardiff
Sutton Utd/Draw
Sutton Utd/Sutton Utd
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Stoke v Fleetwood Town (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stoke
Fleetwood Town
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Port Vale v Sunderland (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Port Vale
Sunderland
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Sheff Utd v Carlisle (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sheff Utd
Carlisle
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Hull v Wigan (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hull
Wigan
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Charlton v AFC Wimbledon (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Stevenage v Luton (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stevenage
Luton
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Bolton v Barnsley (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bolton
Barnsley
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Football League Cup: Reading v Swansea (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More EFL Cup