Norwich v Liverpool: Back visitors to repeat opening day win

Jurgen Klopp.
Will Jurgen Klopp be smiling after Liverpool's match with Norwich?

Liverpool have already beaten Norwich at Carrow Road this season and Dan Fitch thinks that the Reds will get the job done early in the EFL Cup...

"Norwich’s best hope for this game is that Klopp makes a large number of changes, with Liverpool having already won 3-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League this season."

Back Liverpool to beat Norwich half-time/full-time at 2.68/5

Norwich 6.05/1 v Liverpool 1.584/7; The Draw 4.57/2
Tuesday 21 September, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Can Norwich afford to stay loyal to Farke?

Norwich have made a dismal start to their return to the Premier League, putting their manager Daniel Farke under renewed pressure.

The Canaries have lost all five of their games in the Premier League and are bottom of the table. A tough run of opening fixtures made the first four defeats excusable, but on Saturday they were defeated 3-1 at home by another newly promoted club in Watford.

Norwich stuck with Farke when they were relegated in 2019-20 and were rewarded with promotion last season. Yet when you take into account Norwich's last season in the top flight, they have now lost 15 straight games in the Premier League. With Farke seemingly unable to take points outside of the Championship, relegation seems inevitable unless the club makes a change.

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmerman and Przemyslaw Placheta all missed the game against Watford at the weekend and don't look likely to return on Tuesday.

Liverpool watertight with Van Dijk back

Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to their 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's team have made an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign (W4 D1). With Virgil van Dijk playing in all five of these games, defensive solidity has been restored, with Liverpool keeping four clean sheets and having only conceded one goal.

When Liverpool rested Van Dijk in their Champions League game against AC Milan, they looked much less secure in a 3-2 win. Norwich's best hope for this game is that Klopp makes a large number of changes, with Liverpool having already won 3-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League this season.

Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury against Crystal Palace and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the game through illness. Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino were also unavailable with injuries.

Liverpool making a habit of scoring early

Liverpool are the favourites at 1.584/7, with the draw at 4.57/2 and Norwich at 6.05/1.

Klopp has never really taken the domestic cups too seriously during his time at Liverpool, but looking back at last season's EFL Cup exit at home to Arsenal, he did pick the likes of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to bring experience to a youthful side.

Salah may well get a rest for this one, having started every game for Liverpool so far this season. Yet even with Firmino also likely to be out, Klopp can still name a front three containing the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi.

Liverpool are 2.8815/8 to win to nil, as they did on the opening day of the season against Norwich, though this could be a risk if Klopp rotates at centre-back. Backing Liverpool to win half-time/full-time at 2.68/5 seems a safer bet, with Liverpool scoring in the first-half of all six of their games across all competitions.

Recommended bets

Back Liverpool to beat Norwich half-time/full-time at 2.68/5

English Football League Cup: Norwich v Liverpool (Half Time/Full Time)

Tuesday 21 September, 7.45pm

