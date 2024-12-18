Newcastle v Brentford: Back Toon to advance and 15/2 Bet Builder

Magpies in third straight EFL Cup quarter-final

Bees won league fixture 4-2 at home last week

Back Newcastle & both teams to score at 9/5 2.80

Back 15/2 8.50 player props Bet Builder

Take the Toon at home

Different teams have different priorities but both Newcastle and Brentford should have the Carabao Cup pretty high up there now they've made it this far. We should get a decent contest at St James' Park.

The Magpies are in their third straight quarter-final, making the final in 2023, and along with being at home they're coming off a thumping win at the weekend and have had an extra day to prepare.

So there are plenty of reasons for Eddie Howe's Newcastle being the 8/151.53 home favourites.

Thomas Frank's side did win the last Premier League meeting between the teams at the Gtech Stadium just over a week ago though, and we could get something like that 4-2 victory for the Bees again here, given how both sides have seen plenty of goals fly in recently.

And even though we're depending on team selections, there's more than enough attacking talent in this Brentford side for them to win as 9/25.50 away outsiders if they play at their best.

Given all the factors, though, I think you have to go with Newcastle. With team changes, and the recent trend of goals, adding both teams to score seems reasonable.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ SBK 9/5

Mbeumo can give Bees a fast start

Scoring-wise, obviously Alexsander Isak is the main attacking threat for Newcastle, and leads the anytime goalscorer market at 1/12.00, after scoring in the last three games - including at Brentford.

He's also got an assist in two of those three so, should he start, he's a man to be on the right side of.

Likewise Bryan Mbeumo for Brentford - a scorer in the last two games including a goal and assist in the home win over Newcastle.

Mbeumo is 3/14.00 anytime goalscorer and, if he starts, is worth looking at for first goalscorer at 8/19.00, given how Brentford have made a name for themselves as fast starters this season.

Reaching further, Harvey Barnes should get a rare start - interestingly he started at Brentford and scored so he'll fancy scoring again at 15/82.88. And he's usually strong in the shots markets too with seven shots and three on target in his last two games.

Recommended Bet Back Isak to score, Schade & Barnes 1+ shot on target & Joelinton 2+ fouls @ SBK 15/2

Joelinton is suspended for next weekend's Premier League trip to Ipswich so will play here, and heis always worth following in the fouls markets with 35 in the league this season and multiple fouls in four of his last five. Back him for 2+ fouls at 8/151.53.

Finally, for Brentford Kevin Schade has started all three previous Carabao Cup ties so has a shout for being in the line-up again - especially as he scored against Newcastle even in just an 18-minute cameo off the bench.

He got a hat-trick and an assist in a recent start against Leicester. With his credentials, 10/34.33 on Schade anytime goalscorer will look a nice bet if he's named in the starting XI. The 10/111.91 for a Schade shot on target is perfect for Bet Builders.

As always for these cup games, check the team sheets but both sides should be pretty strong given this stage of a competition they're both well capable of winning.