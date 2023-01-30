</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Newcastle v Southampton: Saints can cause Magpies concern</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-01-30">30 January 2023</time></li>
</ul> "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After successfully tipping the Magpies' 1-0 win at 7.4 in the first meeting, Dave Tindall looks for more profits as Newcastle and Southampton do battle again in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final, second leg... Newcastle are hot favourites but carry both weight of history and expectation Southampton have a clear mission and are worth a poke at [21.0] to sneak a 1-0 win A stalemate sends the Magpies through so a lay of the draw specialists at [1.5] also makes sense Newcastle in golden position Newcastle are now massive favourites to book their place in next month's Carabao Cup final after doing what many expected of them in the first leg of their semi against Southampton at St Mary's: grinding out a 1-0 advantage. They did so via a Joelinton strike 17 minutes from time after the Brazilian had seen a first-half effort controversially ruled out. This column tipped that outcome at [7.4] - predicting such a scoreline wasn't exactly rocket science the way Newcastle are playing - and after a fifth 1-0 win in 15 matches it could pay to keep some chips on that same scoreline. A 1-0 success for Newcastle in the return at St James' Park is [6.6] although many will predict a more comfortable win given that their early elimination from the FA Cup meant they went without a game at the weekend. That extra freshness could be key. Newcastle have lost just twice in 26 matches this season and that first-leg success puts them in golden position to land their first piece of silverware since 1969. With Manchester United scoring a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the other semi-final, it looks big odds-on that fans will be pouring down from the north to watch a Newcastle v Man Utd Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26. Saints still fighting Southampton, of course, will have something to say about that and they're in a better position than Forest to deny the final that probably most neutrals would like to see. Trying to avoid relegation will be the priority for most at St Mary's and a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in their latest Premier League outing left the Saints rooted to the bottom of the table. Cups can be viewed as a welcome distraction but Southampton boss Nathan Jones knows that the club's exploits in the Carabao and FA Cups have bought him time and the chance to build momentum. As well as reaching the last four of this tournament thanks to a shock 2-0 win over Manchester City, the Saints are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after 2-1 victories over both Crystal Palace and Blackpool, the latter coming at the weekend. Those successes make Southampton's current form look much more palatable. Add in a 2-1 Premier League triumph at Everton and the south coast side have won four of their last six matches. Break it down to away games and Southampton have won both their road trips in 2023. They go to St James' Park knowing that this is far from done. Magpies red-hot favourites The market suggests the hosts will make it to Wembley by winning both legs. In the match odds, Newcastle are just [1.49] to take victory in 90 minutes while Southampton are [8.2]. The Draw, which is enough for Eddie Howe's men, is [4.5]. In the To Qualify market, Newcastle are as short as [1.08] to go through while Southampton are dismissed as [12.0] chances to make the final. So, is this one done? Is this simply a case of Newcastle showing why they're 17 places above Southampton and cruising through in front of a noisy St James' Park crowd? Hmmm. I'm not so sure. Teams are always vulnerable when they know the hard work has been done in the first leg. Yes, there's a chance of a quick kill but what if this is still 0-0 at half-time? From that position, do Newcastle stick or twist? To that element of doubt can be added the weight of history. The Toon Army are very aware that their team are trophyless since the 60s. If the aggregate score is still close, that anxiety will filter down from the stands. Banging in an early goal or two would alleviate that but Newcastle are finding it hard to score at the moment - they've managed just five in seven - while Saints have tightened things up at the back. Value in a reverse 1-0 So, I'm going to try and cash in on the idea of this being an awkward night by flipping the scoreline tip from last week and backing Southampton to win 1-0 at [21]. Yes, it's a bit of a punt but the price looks too big given that plenty of the right elements seem in place. Southampton are on a clear mission - they have to win the game - and Newcastle have fired blanks in three of their last seven matches. It's not that long ago, 2017 to be precise, that Southampton won a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Liverpool. The score: 1-0. Lay of Magpies makes sense A broarder way of making profits from the hosts having an uncomfortable night is simply to lay Newcastle at [1.5]. Having the draw running for us when such a result will edge the Magpies through is certainly no bad thing. The reason why Newcastle are not really ready to launch a title bid yet is that they swallow too many stalemates. In 20 Premier League games they've played out nine draws and four of those have come at home. Howe's biggest improvement as a manager since returning from a break is his ability to organise a defence and that's why Newcastle have by far the best goals against record in the top flight. If we're at 70 minutes and the game is still 0-0 (1-0 on aggregate), the Magpies will lean on their defensive stability rather than launch too many attacks. And that would suit us just fine. Ward-Prowse a Bet Builder option Any Bet Builder play that is pro-Southampton/anti-Newcastle should probably feature James Ward-Prowse as the goalscorer. The free-kick specialist has four goals in his last three away games which is impressive. Tying it in with the recommended bets, Ward-Prowse to score in a draw is around [22]. And Ward-Prowse to score in a 1-0 win pays over [75]. target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fnewcastle-v-southampton-efl-cup-tips-saints-can-cause-magpies-concern-290123-719.html&text=Newcastle%20v%20Southampton%3A%20Saints%20can%20cause%20Magpies%20concern" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>After successfully tipping the Magpies' 1-0 win at 7.4 in the first meeting, Dave Tindall looks for more profits as Newcastle and Southampton do battle again in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final, second leg...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-football-league-cup/newcastle-v-southampton-betting-32055126">Newcastle are hot favourites</a> but carry both weight of history and expectation</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><span style="font-size: 18.72px;">Southampton have a clear mission and are worth a poke at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> to sneak a 1-0 win</span></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A stalemate sends the Magpies through so a lay of the draw specialists at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> also makes sense</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>Newcastle in golden position</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Newcastle</strong> are now <strong>massive favourites</strong> to book their place in next month's Carabao Cup final after doing what many expected of them in the first leg of their semi against Southampton at St Mary's: grinding out a <strong>1-0 advantage</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They did so via a <strong>Joelinton strike 17 minutes from time</strong> after the Brazilian had seen a first-half effort controversially ruled out.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This column tipped that outcome at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> - predicting such a scoreline wasn't exactly rocket science the way Newcastle are playing - and after a <strong>fifth 1-0 win in 15 matches</strong> it could pay to keep some chips on that same scoreline.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A 1-0 success for Newcastle</strong> in the return at St James' Park is <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> although many will predict a more comfortable win given that their early elimination from the FA Cup meant they went <strong>without a game at the weekend</strong>. That extra freshness could be key.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Newcastle have lost just twice in 26 matches this season and that first-leg success puts them in golden position to land their first piece of silverware since 1969.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Manchester United scoring a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the other semi-final, it looks big odds-on that fans will be pouring down from the north to watch a <strong>Newcastle v Man Utd Carabao Cup final</strong> on Sunday, February 26.</span></p><h2><strong>Saints still fighting</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Southampton</strong>, of course, will have something to say about that and they're in a better position than Forest to deny the final that probably most neutrals would like to see.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trying to avoid relegation will be the priority for most at St Mary's and a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in their latest Premier League outing left the Saints <strong>rooted to the bottom of the table</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cups can be viewed as a welcome distraction but Southampton boss Nathan Jones knows that the club's exploits in the Carabao and FA Cups have bought him time and the chance to build momentum.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As well as reaching the last four of this tournament thanks to a shock 2-0 win over Manchester City, the Saints are <strong>into the fifth round of the FA Cup</strong> after 2-1 victories over both Crystal Palace and Blackpool, the latter coming at the weekend.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those successes make Southampton's current form look much more palatable. Add in a 2-1 Premier League triumph at Everton and the south coast side have <strong>won four of their last six matches</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Break it down to away games and Southampton have <strong>won both their road trips in 2023</strong>. They go to St James' Park knowing that this is far from done.</span></p><h2>Magpies red-hot favourites</h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The market suggests the hosts will make it to Wembley by winning both legs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the match odds, <strong>Newcastle </strong>are just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.49</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> to take victory in 90 minutes while <strong>Southampton</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. <strong>The Draw</strong>, which is enough for Eddie Howe's men, is <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the <strong>To Qualify</strong> market, <strong>Newcastle</strong> are as short as <b class="inline_odds" title="1/12"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/12</span></b> to go through while <strong>Southampton</strong> are dismissed as <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> chances to make the final.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, is this one done? Is this simply a case of Newcastle showing why they're <strong>17 places above Southampton</strong> and cruising through in front of a noisy St James' Park crowd?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hmmm. I'm not so sure. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Teams are always vulnerable when they know the hard work has been done in the first leg. Yes, there's a chance of a quick kill but what if this is still 0-0 at half-time? From that position, do Newcastle stick or twist?</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To that element of doubt can be added the<strong> weight of history</strong>. The Toon Army are very aware that their team are trophyless since the 60s. If the aggregate score is still close, that <strong>anxiety will filter down</strong> from the stands.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Banging in an early goal or two would alleviate that but<strong> Newcastle are finding it hard to score </strong>at the moment - they've managed just five in seven - while Saints have tightened things up at the back. </span></p><h2>Value in a reverse 1-0</h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, I'm going to try and cash in on the idea of this being an awkward night by flipping the scoreline tip from last week and backing<strong> Southampton to win 1-0</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yes, it's a bit of a punt but the price looks too big given that plenty of the right elements seem in place. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Southampton are on a clear mission - they have to win the game - and Newcastle have fired blanks in three of their last seven matches. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span>It's not that long ago, 2017 to be precise, that Southampton <strong>won a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Liverpool</strong>. The score: 1-0.</p><h2>Lay of Magpies makes sense</h2><p></p><p>A broarder way of making profits from the hosts having an uncomfortable night is simply to <strong>lay Newcastle</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b>.</p><p>Having <strong>the draw running for us</strong> when such a result will edge the Magpies through is certainly no bad thing.</p><p>The reason why Newcastle are not really ready to launch a title bid yet is that they swallow too many stalemates. <strong>In 20 Premier League games they've played out nine draws</strong> and four of those have come at home.</p><p>Howe's biggest improvement as a manager since returning from a break is his ability to<strong> organise a defence</strong> and that's why Newcastle have by far the<strong> best goals against record</strong> in the top flight.</p><blockquote> <p>If we're at 70 minutes and the game is still 0-0 (1-0 on aggregate), the Magpies will lean on their defensive stability rather than launch too many attacks. And that would suit us just fine.</p> </blockquote><h2>Ward-Prowse a Bet Builder option</h2><p></p><p>Any <strong>Bet Builder</strong> play that is pro-Southampton/anti-Newcastle should probably feature <strong>James Ward-Prowse</strong> as the goalscorer.</p><p>The free-kick specialist has <strong>four goals in his last three away games</strong> which is impressive.</p><p>Tying it in with the recommended bets, <strong>Ward-Prowse to score in a draw</strong> is around <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b>. And <strong>Ward-Prowse to score in a 1-0 win</strong> pays over <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b>.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: 26.70pts<p>Returned: 21.13pts</p><p>P/L: -5.57pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a hand with popular Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>Selections based upon the most selected Bet Builder picks that day. 