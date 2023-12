Half time stalemate the best bet

Wednesday sees an intriguing Carabao Cup tie at Anfield between 2022 winners Liverpool and an improving West Ham side showing a real liking for cup competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side are record nine-time winners of the League Cup while David Moyes has steered his team to back-to-back European semi-finals - going one better than two years ago when winning last season's Conference League.

And as Moyes now has the Hammers cruising along quite nicely in the league, he quite rightly should be targeting this competition as another trophy would really elevate him again in terms of West Ham managers standings.

They've won just one in 15 against Liverpool, losing seven in a row at Anfield, but their chances here could depend on how the two teams line up.

Klopp will certainly make changes and if Moyes goes strong then the 5/16.00 on an away win will look a very big price indeed, especially given his Reds played against Man Utd on Sunday.

It should also increase the already considerable chances of both teams to score at 4/71.57 - even though it may take a while as Moyes is still a natually cautious manager.

To that end, 13/82.63 on the half-time draw looks appealing, especially if the hosts have a few changes and going on their lacklustre display against Man Utd then West ham could easily frustrate them for a half.

Back both teams to score & the half-time draw in Liverpool v West Ham @ 3/14.00 Bet now

Back Bowen & Kudos in Bet Builder

If Moyes wants to progress then Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudos should be two of the first names on his team sheet.

Bowen is a fantastic footballer, for me he's West Ham's best player and one who could easily play for a Champions League team.

He's got 10 goals and three assists this season and could really trouble Liverpool again having scored at Anfield already this season - in the 3-1 Premier League defeat in September.

Bowen is 7/24.50 to score anytime, but he's also 3/14.00 to have 2+ shots on target, something which he's managed in eight games so far this season - including in that first meeting with Liverpool.

Kudus also looks a player and his two goals against Wolves made it three games in five with a goal for the former Ajax man.

He's 4/15.00 to get another goal for the Hammers and 6/52.20 for 1+ shot on target, as he's done in four out of his last five.