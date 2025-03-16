League Cup Final Bet Builders: 13/1 for Mo-show & 12/1 close affair headline five tips for Wembley

13/1 14.00 says Salah grabs the headlines

Mo Salah to run riot Bet Builder

Newcastle will be under no illusions as to what they're up against at Wembley - an other-worldly talent having a phenomenal season.

Accruing a remarkable 54 goal involvements in 42 outings this term, Mo Salah has only failed to score or assist in 10 of those games.

Moreover, the Magpies acutely know from personal experience how unplayable the Egyptian can be when on his game. At St James Park back in December, Salah scored twice and assisted for good measure. He boasts 10 goals and eight assists in 14 starts against them.

With all this in mind, Anthony Gordon would be a useful asset at Wembley, his willingness to track back and help out his full-back a big plus when facing a direct wide-man such as Salah. Gordon is suspended.

Lewis Hall would be invaluable, one of the best performing left-backs in the top-flight this term. Hall is out.

Sven Botman would be handy, on the left side of Newcastle's centre-back pairing, entrusted with dealing with Salah as he cuts inside. Botman is out.

Stand-in left-back Timo Livramento is in for a long afternoon.

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score or assist, Salah to have 2 or more SOT, and Livramento to be carded SBK 13/1

Newcastle to end trophy drought Bet Builder

The Magpies may be 15/44.75 outsiders but the prolificacy of Alexander Isak offers them hope, as too does a well-balanced midfield of Tonali, Joelinton and Guimaraes, one of the very best around.



Last Monday at the London Stadium, Tonali was his usual impenetrable self, winning eight of his 10 ground and aerial duels. Bruno Guimaraes orchestrated proceedings throughout before notching the winning goal. Joelinton on his day is a man-mountain of a talent.

Going back to Isak, the Swede has racked up Salah numbers in recent months, converting 15 in 14 in the league.

This brilliant quartet is by some distance Newcastle's best chance of finally ending a trophy drought that dates back to 1955.



Furthermore, there is a chance that an early advantage could be gained. Eight of the last 12 goals Liverpool have conceded have come in the first half.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle Match Odds 90, Newcastle to be ahead at break, and Isak to score SBK 11/1

Final staying true to type Bet Builder

We would all love to see another six-goal thriller as witnessed in the North-East three months back. Then, both the hosts and visitors went for it, as evidenced not only by the scoreline but also by the eight big chances created and 33 shots undertaken overall.

Alas, League Cup finals don't tend to produce rip-roaring, high-scoring affairs, preferring instead to showcase games of attrition.

Five of the last six finals have ended with fewer than two goals scored. Four of the last nine have gone to extra-time and beyond.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals, no to goal scored in both halves, and either team in ET SBK 12/1

Corners and cards Bet Builder

The disparity between the teams extends beyond games won and goals scored (21 to 14 and 69 to 47 in the league alone). Liverpool are also streets ahead when it comes to shots undertaken - more on that below - while their higher corner-count may not be sizable but is notable, nonetheless.

In the Premier League in 2024/25, the Reds have averaged 6.3 corners per 90 compared to Newcastle's 5.5.

There is one area, however, where it's difficult to separate the sides, that being discipline.



Both Arne Slot's men and Eddie Howe's reside in the top six of the fair play table, each with 1.8 cautions per 90. When they met at Anfield at the tail-end of February, only one yellow was brandished, Jacob Murphy late-on.

Having said all this, John Brooks is in charge this weekend, the ref who has given out the most cautions per 90 in the top-flight this season.

It's probably best then not to get too carried away.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool most corners, Liverpool over 5.5 corners, and under 4.5 cards SBK 12/5

Not even a long shot Bet Builder

Liverpool are just eight shots shy of reaching the 500-mark in the Premier League this season, with 10 fixtures left to play. It's an impressive tally that is 37 attempts more than their nearest rival in this regard, Manchester City.

As for shots on target, they again are unsurpassed, unsurprising given their highly successful season. 183 in the league equates to 6.3 per 90.

Such figures places a demand on Nick Pope to stand tall, the Newcastle stopper in possession of a respectable 69.4% save percentage.



As for the Magpies at the other end, Harvey Barnes is worth considering in the shot market, the winger taking on four attempts versus the Hammers last week.

Both of his shots on target were before half-time.