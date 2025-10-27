EFL Cup Tipsheet: Best bets and predictions for Tuesday night's three fixtures

Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App

Grimsby have been the story of the EFL Cup so far. Dave Artell's side have dumped Manchester United out of the competition and edged past troubled Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Mariners sit sixth in League Two, although they've lost two of their last three, with Saturday's defeat perhaps coming with one eye on this midweek showdown at Blundell Park.

The home fans create a fantastic atmosphere, and this old ground can be a little intimidating for opposition players, particularly under the lights. With two cup games in a week, it'll be interesting to see Grimsby's approach to this one.

In previous rounds, Artell has insisted his side 'give it a go' and they've played with purpose and energy. They have nothing to lose here. They've already carved out a reputation as giant killers, and they will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, at least. Each of their two previous home games in this competition has featured four goals, and this could be another high-scoring encounter on the Lincolnshire coast.

Brentford were involved in an absorbing 3-2 triumph over Liverpool at the weekend. Keith Andrews asked his side to play on the front foot and capitalise on Liverpool's defensive struggles, and the approach paid off.

The Bees' home record has been fairly exemplary so far, yet they haven't been quite as consistent on their travels. Nevertheless, their two previous successes in the EFL Cup have come against PL sides, with Andrews taking this competition seriously, unlike his predecessor Thomas Frank, who would routinely field weakened sides who fell at the first hurdle.

The Irishman will undoubtedly make changes for this one with Jordan Henderson, Igor Thiago and Yehor Yarmolyuk all likely to be allowed to rest and recover.

The visitors still have ample quality and a far bigger and more versatile squad with Keane Lewis-Potter, Fabio Carvalho, and Frank Onyeka all likely to feature on Tuesday. The hosts' defending hasn't been convincing lately, and their approach is likely to leave gaps at the back. This could be a very entertaining and watchable tie.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS SBK 11/10

Wycombe vs Fulham - Cottages to be pushed all the way Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Wycombe have been transformed under Michael Duff with the former defender boasting a 5-2-1 record across all competitions with the Chairboys. His side capitalised on Huddersfield's indiscipline at the weekend and look far better organised and competitive since Duff replaced the disappointing Mike Dodds. They have been scoring goals at Adams Park lately, netting 2+ in each of their last five outings here, helping them move away from the relegation zone. Ewan Henderson has been a revelation in midfield, and Cauley Woodrow is both industrious and experienced. This is their first home game in the competition, with their three previous ties seeing them travel to League One or League Two opponents. This is a tough assignment for the Buckinghamshire side, although they are far more confident and will fancy their chances of causing an upset on Tuesday night. Fulham slumped to their fourth straight defeat on Saturday afternoon. Marco Silva is struggling to turn things around, although an injury crisis hasn't helped him. The Cottagers are without the creative Harry Wilson, the towering Joachim Anderson and Antonee Robinson, who is one of the most important players in the squad. Rodrigo Muniz and Samu Chukwueze are also missing, with Sasa Lukic rushed back from injury to feature (and score) at the weekend. Silva will undoubtedly make changes for this game, however, his options are slightly limited. Tom Cairney has only just returned to fitness, but may be given a start, alongside Harrison Reed and Kevin, who looked lively when deployed from the bench on Saturday. Both of Fulham's previous EFL Cup games were at Craven Cottage, against lower-league opposition, and this looks like it could be a much tougher test for the depleted visitors. Recommended Bet Back Wycombe Double Chance (90 minutes) SBK 13/8