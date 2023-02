Newcastle target first trophy since 1955

Clubs hope winning heralds glorious new eras

Manchester United are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the League Cup final against Newcastle as both clubs aim to end their respective trophy droughts.

When is the League Cup final?

The teams will meet in the final at Wembley on Sunday 26 February and the match will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.

For both clubs, it will be momentous and a chance to win some overdue silverware.

Manchester United are 1.784/5 on the Betfair Exchange to win the final inside 90 minutes while Newcastle are 2.265/4.

The Red Devils haven't won anything since 2017. It is 40 years since they endured a similar wait, which was ended when they won the 1983 FA Cup.

You have to go back to 1955 for the last time Newcastle won a major trophy and their fans will be desperate to seem them upset the odds and win at Wembley in just over three weeks.

Final will be close, betting suggests

United booked their place in the final last night when they completed an aggregate 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

On Tuesday, Newcastle reached the final with a 2-1 win over Southampton that meant the Magpies went through 3-1 on aggregate.

The odds show that it would be no shock if Newcastle were to win, especially as they are currently third in the Premier League, above Erik ten Hag's men by one place.

Both United and Newcastle believe they are on the verge of glorious new eras. This season has see both making great strides.

Man Utd's new owners could look to Newcastle

Newcastle have benefited from the investment of their new wealthy owners, after years of stagnation under Mike Ashley, but few would have expected them to be in a domestic final and odds-on to qualify for next season's Champions League. Eddie Howe is proving to be a smart choice as manager.

In Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, Manchester United appear to have appointed a manager who is ambitious, shrewd and strong enough to put them back in contention for major honours.

The Glazers reportedly put the club up for sale before Christmas to show their intent to finally leave the club after over a decade of issues.

The League Cup is a chance for both clubs to put down a marker, show that they are truly back and build towards what they hope will be glorious new eras.

Man Utd's path to the final

4-2 v Aston Villa - Round Three

2-0 v Burnley - Round Four

3-0 v Charlton - Quarter-Final

3-0 v Nottingham Forest (Semi-Final 1st leg)

2-0 v Nottingham Forest (Semi-Final 2nd leg)

Newcastle's path to the final

2-1 v Tranmere - Round Two

0-0 v Crystal Palace (3-2 on pens) - Round Three

1-0 v Bournemouth - Round Four

2-0 v Leicester City - Quarter-Final

1-0 v Southampton (Semi-Final 1st leg)

2-1 v Southampton (Semi-Final 2nd leg)