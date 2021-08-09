Derby v Salford: Cup upset could put Rooney under more pressure

Derby 2.01/1 v Salford 3.711/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 10 August, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby are favourites for the drop

Derby's first round match in the EFL Cup sees them meet a Salford team that recently beat them in a pre-season friendly.

After losing their opening pre-season match 2-1 to Manchester United, Derby lost by the same scoreline against Salford in July. Results have picked up since then, with Derby beating Real Betis 1-0 and Notts County 2-0, before the season started.

Derby's Championship campaign begun with a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield, with the Rams taking the lead through Curtis Davies, before conceding an equaliser on the brink of half-time. The club only avoided relegation by one point last season and are the favourites to be relegated from the Championship at 1.738/11.

As recently as 2019, Derby reached the play-off finals. Since then the quality of Derby's squad has declined and Wayne Rooney looks to have a tough job on his hand to keep the club in the Championship. Derby were under a transfer embargo for much of the summer, but that has now been relaxed and Rooney added Ryan Allsop, Richard Stearman and Ravel Morrison to his squad.

Salford tipped to be on the rise

While Derby have been struggling to add to their squad, Salford have once again been strengthening theirs.

Salford have added several new players this summer, mostly on free transfers. One of those new recruits made an immediate impression on Saturday, during Salford's 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient.

Orient took the lead, but Salford equalised with a goal from the Montserrat international midfielder Matty Willock. The 24-year old signed from Gillingham last week and is a former academy product of Manchester United.

With the Class of 92 amongst the owners at Salford, the Manchester United link is likely to be frequently mentioned by the Sky Sports commentators, in a match against a team managed by Rooney. Salford finished eighth in League 2 last season and are the 6.511/2 favourites to win the title. Pulling off a cup giant-killing would only add to their confidence.

Pressure on Derby

Derby are the favourites at 2.01/1, with the draw at 3.55/2 and Salford at 3.711/4.

There are two divisions between these sides and Derby have home advantage, yet their price looks a little slim, given their current issues. There may not be many matches in which Derby are favourites this season and that will create some pressure for the Rams. A cup upset would only further reduce morale, at a club already facing huge problems.

Salford are 1.84/5 in the Double Chance market, while the draw could be worth a punt at 3.55/2.

Salford expected to score

The argument that Derby's odds are short, is given further weight by the fact that both teams to score is priced at just 1.664/6. Salford are fancied to find the net and Derby are looking likely to be short of goals this season, which doesn't point to a home victory.

In both Derby and Salford's matches at the weekend, there were goals from both teams in the first-half. You can back both teams to score in the first-half at odds of 4.03/1.