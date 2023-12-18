</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Chelsea v Newcastle: Palmer the pick in 16/1 Bet Builder
Dave Tindall
18 December 2023
4:00 min read "2023-12-18T09:32:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Dave Tindall can see Tuesday night's EFL Cup quarter-final tie going beyond 90 minutes... Both teams are hard to trust so [3/1] Draw appeals Cole Palmer to score in a stalemate is a [16/1] BB Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Chelsea v NewcastleTuesday December 19, 20:00Sky Sports Football Inconsistent Chelsea improving at home It's been pretty grim stuff for the Stamford Bridge faithful this season and when neighbours Brentford waltzed away with a 2-0 win there at the end of October it marked a third home defeat of the campaign. But things have been brighter in recent weeks. Mauricio Pochettino's side kicked off November with a 2-0 success over Blackburn in the last 16 of this competition, played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City and have since added back-to-back wins over Brighton and Sheffield United. That said, while home results have improved, they've been miserable on the road having suffered a trio of away losses. The latter two were at Everton and Manchester United while that poor run started with a 4-1 hammering at Tuesday night's opponents Newcastle. Just as well maybe that they've been drawn at home all through this tournament, Chelsea making the quarters with wins over AFC Wimbledon, Brighton and Blackburn. Injuries still a problem for Magpies Newcastle's form has been riddled with ups and downs too although their fans have been far more willing to ride the rough with the smooth. Like Chelsea, the Magpies have endured a raft of injuries and just when it seemed players (Dan Burn, Callum Wilson) were coming back, two more (Fabian Schar and Joelinton) limped off against Fulham. Fatigue has been a big problem for Newcastle with boss Eddie Howe having to wheel out the same team due to the lack of options. But at least he was able to mix it up against Fulham. And the fact that the Cottagers played the final 68 minutes with 10 men after Raul Jimenez's sending off also gave Newcastle an added breather as they went on to win the game 3-0. That was a welcome tonic after five defeats in their previous eight in all competitions, a run which included the 2-1 home reverse to AC Milan which saw their European hopes go up in smoke. Blues odds-on for semis but Draw appeals Respective home and away form has gone a long way in framing the market for this one it seems. Chelsea are just [1.86] on the exchange to win, while Newcastle are out at [4.5] and The Draw [4.0]. In a head-to-head featuring two teams who trade good days and bad, the bottom line is this: who do you trust more? And the answer is simple - neither! Okay, Newcastle's Premier League away form is pretty wretched with one win, two draws and five defeats. But they did manage away draws at AC Milan and PSG in the Champions League and coasted to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last round of this competition. Chelsea's Win/Draw/Loss column reads 3-3-3 in the Premier League which is as average as it comes although their backers will point to the recent upturn. With doubts circling around both, plus Newcastle's recent win over Chelsea giving them an edge to perhaps balance out the Blues' home advantage, a Draw is the play. Back Chelsea-Newcastle Draw at [4.0] Bet now A reminder that in such a scenario, the game would go straight to penalties. Extra-time only comes into play in the semis and final. Palmer the pick on Bet Builder Despite somehow failing to sign strikers in their billion-pound shopping spree, Chelsea seem to have stumbled on a regular goalscorer. Cole Palmer has been an instant hit since his move from Manchester City and the opener against Sheffield United at the weekend made it six goals in his last 10 Premier League starts. Palmer to score in a Draw is an attractive price on the Bet Builder. Back Draw and Cole Palmer to Score on Bet Builder @ [16/1] Bet now As for a Newcastle scorer, the options are less obvious. Anthony Gordon has netted five of his goals for Newcastle at home although he did register in the Magpies' 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season. Gordon to score in a Draw pays a couple of points less than the Palmer version. Put both in on a Draw Bet Builder and the price soars to [50/1]. Read all our football betting previews here. "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/pochettino_face-thumb-1280x720-145515-thumb-1280x720-179181-thumb-1280x720-181923-thumb-1280x720-182295.728x410.jpg"
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a> BB</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222395042"><strong>Chelsea v Newcastle</strong></a><br><strong>Tuesday December 19, 20:00</strong><br><b>Sky Sports Football</b></p><h2>Inconsistent Chelsea improving at home</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It's been pretty grim stuff for the Stamford Bridge faithful this season and when neighbours Brentford waltzed away with a 2-0 win there at the end of October it marked a third home defeat of the campaign.</p><p>But things have been brighter in recent weeks. <span class="haveRightBubble">Mauricio Pochettino's side kicked off November with a 2-0 success over Blackburn in the last 16 of this competition, played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City and have since added back-to-back wins over Brighton and Sheffield United.</span></p><p><span class="haveRightBubble">That said, while home results have improved, they've been miserable on the road having suffered a trio of away losses. The latter two were at Everton and Manchester United while that poor run started with a 4-1 hammering at Tuesday night's opponents Newcastle.</span></p><p><span class="haveRightBubble">Just as well maybe that they've been drawn at home all through this tournament, Chelsea making the quarters with wins over AFC Wimbledon, Brighton and Blackburn.</span></p><h2>Injuries still a problem for Magpies</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Newcastle's form has been riddled with ups and downs too although their fans have been far more willing to ride the rough with the smooth.</p><p>Like Chelsea, the Magpies have endured a raft of injuries and just when it seemed players (Dan Burn, Callum Wilson) were coming back, two more (Fabian Schar and Joelinton) limped off against Fulham.</p><p>Fatigue has been a big problem for Newcastle with boss Eddie Howe having to wheel out the same team due to the lack of options.</p><p>But at least he was able to mix it up against Fulham. And the fact that the Cottagers played the final 68 minutes with 10 men after Raul Jimenez's sending off also gave Newcastle an added breather as they went on to win the game 3-0.</p><p>That was a welcome tonic after five defeats in their previous eight in all competitions, a run which included the 2-1 home reverse to AC Milan which saw their European hopes go up in smoke.</p><h2>Blues odds-on for semis but Draw appeals</h2><p></p><p>Respective home and away form has gone a long way in framing the market for this one it seems.</p><p>Chelsea are just <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> on the exchange to win, while Newcastle are out at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> and The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>.</p><p>In a head-to-head featuring two teams who trade good days and bad, the bottom line is this: who do you trust more? And the answer is simple - neither!</p><p>Okay, Newcastle's Premier League away form is pretty wretched with one win, two draws and five defeats. But they did manage away draws at AC Milan and PSG in the Champions League and coasted to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last round of this competition.</p><p>Chelsea's Win/Draw/Loss column reads 3-3-3 in the Premier League which is as average as it comes although their backers will point to the recent upturn.</p><p>With doubts circling around both, plus Newcastle's recent win over Chelsea giving them an edge to perhaps balance out the Blues' home advantage, a Draw is the play.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chelsea-Newcastle Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222395042" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>A reminder that in such a scenario, the game would go straight to penalties. Extra-time only comes into play in the semis and final.</p><h2>Palmer the pick on Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>Despite somehow failing to sign strikers in their billion-pound shopping spree, Chelsea seem to have stumbled on a regular goalscorer.</p><p>Cole Palmer has been an instant hit since his move from Manchester City and the opener against Sheffield United at the weekend made it six goals in his last 10 Premier League starts.</p><p>Palmer to score in a Draw is an attractive price on the Bet Builder.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw and Cole Palmer to Score on Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,29740003%26bsmId%3D924.386901439,924.387399900" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>As for a Newcastle scorer, the options are less obvious. Anthony Gordon has netted five of his goals for Newcastle at home although he did register in the Magpies' 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.</p><p>Gordon to score in a Draw pays a couple of points less than the Palmer version. Put both in on a Draw Bet Builder and the price soars to <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,29740003,27114214%26bsmId%3D924.386901439,924.387399900,924.387399900"><b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a>.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Read all our football betting previews here.</strong></a></h3><hr><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222395042">1pt - Chelsea and Newcastle to Draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,29740003%26bsmId%3D924.386901439,924.387399900">0.5pts - Draw and Cole Palmer to Score on Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 17.50pts<p>Returned: 11.20pts</p><p>P/L: -6.30pts</p><p>Previous:<br>2022/2023 P/L: +£16.79<br>2021/2022 P/L: +£8.69<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£3.06</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-quarter-final-tips-newcastle-big-at-103-to-knock-out-chelsea-181223-629.html">EFL Cup Quarter-Final Tips: Newcastle big at 10/3 to knock out Chelsea</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c7f6c0733bf5e92dbe80e80d552d6baf407346aa.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/c7f6c0733bf5e92dbe80e80d552d6baf407346aa.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/man-utd-v-newcastle-carabao-cup-best-bets-and-bet-builder-tips-on-wednesday-night-old-trafford-301023-1063.html">Man Utd v Newcastle: Take Toon to get revenge and look for 20/1 big Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten hag Eddie Howe.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20ten%20hag%20Eddie%20Howe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-upsets-in-the-carabao-cup-011123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Upsets in the Carabao Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten Hag in rain after defeat.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20in%20rain%20after%20defeat.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/chelsea-v-newcastle-palmer-doucoure-the-pick-in-16-1-bet-builder-171223-719.html">Chelsea v Newcastle: Palmer the pick in 16/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/girona-v-alaves-tips---back-dream-season-to-continue-for-hosts-181223-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back dream season to continue for hosts</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-jones-knows-notebook-red-mist-for-darwin-nunez-arsenal-to-win-to-nil-v-liverpool-181223-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Back Arsenal to win to nil at Liverpool at 5/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-quarter-final-tips-newcastle-big-at-103-to-knock-out-chelsea-181223-629.html">EFL Cup Quarter-Final Tips: Newcastle big at 10/3 to knock out Chelsea</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-city-v-leicester-city-tips-back-ntt20s-13-2-scorer-bet-in-monday-night-football-in-the-championsh-151223-1117.html">Birmingham City v Leicester City: Back NTT20's 13/2 goalscorer bet on Monday Night Football</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a 