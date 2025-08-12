Carabao Cup First Round Tipsheet: Back St Andrew's stalemate and 4/1 Owls shot on Wednesday

Back a big priced draw at Bolton at 4/1 5.00

Goals expected at Barnsley and Huddesfield

Blades can bounce back with draw at St Andrew's

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Cheltenham have lost their last three first round ties by an aggregate of 12-0 and have not scored in either of their two opening defeats in League Two. They also lost their only previous League Cup tie against Exeter 7-0 just three years ago.

Exeter have a decent record in this competition of late and warmed up with a 4-1 win against Blackpool for their first League One win of the campaign.

That's all enough for me to back them straight up here.

Recommended Bet Back Exeter to beat Cheltenham SBK 13/10

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Sheffield Wednesday fans would love something to cheer them up right now, but the market doesn't think that'll come here as the Owls are 13/27.50 to win at League One Bolton.

Wednesday almost got something at Leicester ni the Championship on Sunday. The Owls are unbeaten in seven against the Trotters and they're usually hard to beat in this competition, with six of their last 11 ties all going to penalties.

Bolton beat Plymouth here 2-0 on Saturday and are 4/111.36 to add to Wednesday's misery, but do you know what? I think the embattled Owls will hold their own here, show similar spirit to that at Leicester, and can at least take it the distance again at a big price.

Recommended Bet Back 90 minutes draw in Bolton v Sheff Weds SBK 4/1

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield couldn't be in better form for this one after 3-0 and 2-0 wins to start their League One campaign, so could be worth a look at 11/43.75 for the upset victory.

The Terriers have just the one win from 15 against Leciester though, with the Foxes winning 12, while Leicester have also won their last 13 ties against sides from divisions below them - and keeping a clean sheet in the last eight of those.

At 19/201.95 I'll be sticking Leicester in my Wednesday acca, but despite that recent trend in this competition I think Huddersfield will bag a goal against them at home.

Recommended Bet Back Leicester to win & both teams to score SBK 5/2

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Barnsley have won six of the last seven against Fleetwood, and after they made it through round one last year against Wigan they're 8/111.73 to make the second round again.

Both sides have started the season with two wins and plenty of goals - Fleetwood scoring four and Barnsley six - while the Tykes have also let in three, so this looks another candidate for something of a shootout.

Recommended Bet Back Barnsley to win & both teams to score SBK 23/10

Kick-off 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Sheffield United have won the last two trips to St Andrews', but got off to a shocking start to the Championship with that 4-1 thrashing at home to Bristol City.

So Birmingham are 23/202.15 favourites here after they kicked off with that contrvoersial 1-1 draw against Ipswich - while the Blades are 21/103.10.

Sheff Utd will have had a kick up the backside after that opening day humbling, so expect a better fight here, but Blues are a tough away day and I can see a draw here.