EFL Cup

Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins over £3K with 619/1 double

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Raheem Sterling playing for Arsenal
Raheem Sterling scored his first Arsenal goal as a Betfair punter won over £3K with EFL double

A Betfair punter pulled off an astonishing 5-1 correct score double to win over £3K as Arsenal and Liverpool romped to victory in the EFL Cup...

  • Bettor wins big backing to 5-1 wins

  • Hammers loss piles pressure on Lopetegui

  • Draw delivers intriguing EFL Cup 4th round ties

A Betfair football punter had a Wednesday night to remember as they won more than £3K with a 619/1620.00 correct score double in the Carabao Cup.

They kept it simple, backing Arsenal to beat Bolton 5-1 at the Emirates and Liverpool to overcome West Ham by the same scoreline at Anfield.

And that is exactly what happened as the Gunners blasted the Trotters and the Reds were rampant in piling more pressure on Hammers' boss Julen Lopetegui (11/26.50 in the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Premier League sack race market).

For Arsenal, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri scored twice on his full debut and 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player to start a game for Arsenal, in the absence of the injured David Raya. Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for the club.

Of course, the Bolton consolation strike, from Aaron Collins, was also crucial in bringing in this leg of the bet.

The same was true of Jarell Quansah's own goal which allowed West Ham to get on the scoresheet against Liverpool on a night when a Mo Salah strike accompanied braces from Cody Gapko and Diogo Jota.

The draw for the next round of the EFL Cup was made after the match and handed holders Liverpool 6/17.00 a trip to Brighton 18/119.00.

Arsenal 9/25.50 will head to Preston and the tie of the round is arguably Tottenham 12/113.00 v Manchester City [3/1].

Hopefully there will be more Big Winners on Betfair in the next round of the EFL Cup but first there is another big weekend of football and, as ever, our experts have tips for the pick of the action.

Now read more of our football tips here!

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

