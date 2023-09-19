</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Manchester United are in a mini crisis

Dimitar Berbatov
19 September 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-man-utd-mini-crisis-is-on-and-off-the-pitch-190923-838.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-19T14:33:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-19T16:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United's problems come from the top of the club as he looks ahead to their tip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League... On and off the pitch factors contribute to crisis Ten Hag needs to turn things around - immediately Man Utd mistake by not signing Harry Kane Red Devils will lose to Bayern if they play the same as against Brighton Man United are in a mini crisis On the pitch, based on the results and how they've been performing I think United are in a little bit of a crisis. Also, they're in a bit of a crisis off the pitch at the moment with the takeover. One minute it's on, next minute it's off. No one seems to know what's going on or where things stand. Some people are saying that the mini crisis is starting with the ownership because they're the guys who are laying the foundations for everything that goes down the chain. Some think it's down to what happens on the pitch, the coaching decisions or the players. I think they're all connected in a way. Most importantly, on the pitch at the moment Man United are still sleeping and we saw that against Brighton. Man United were fully out-played and out-smarted and they deserved to lose. The way Brighton played football, their intent with their passing and overall with everything they out-played United at Old Trafford. It was painful to watch. Players won't be affected by takeover talk, but it will impact the staff around them I don't think the takeover will affect the players, but Erik ten Hag and his management staff, as well as those higher up and closer to the owners who run the club will be affected more than others. Everything starts from the top, that's where you set the standards, then it's a chain. When there's uncertainty it will affect everybody differently, how you do your job, how you do your directors job, your managers job, your scouting job. When there is an excuse for being slack that can impact on the team and the performance on the pitch. The game on Saturday didn't only highlight the difference on the pitch. I recently read about Brighton and their ownership. Obviously Tony Bloom knows exactly what to do but in terms of scouting, they don't wait for players to be sold before they start looking for replacements. They're prepared for when their best players leave. The Brighton owner knows exactly what to do and exactly how to run the club. You can see that their results aren't a fluke, it's proof of a carefully built strategy. They play some of the best football and they also manage to win while doing so. There are no easy games for under pressure Erik Ten Hag The pressure is there for Erik ten Hag. They are losing points and not building anything. The season going and until the team decide to wake up and start playing, it'll be too late. Things need to be corrected immediately. I'm sure that everyone in the Man United dressing room is worried because they're being outplayed. They were outplayed against Brighton and now they're going to face Bayern Munich - one of the powerhouses of Europe. Not to mention that Harry Kane is settling in well and already scoring goals for them. It's going to be so difficult for Man United because Bayern are the favourites, alongside Man City, to win the entire tournament. Based on how Man United have started the season, there are no easy games for them right now. It's up to them to correct all this and start getting points. That's what they have to do. There's lots of time still for Ten Hag to turn this around, but that needs to happen immediately We can't jump to conclusions now about Ten Hag. The season is long. Of course, when things aren't going well, the manager gets the blame first but at this moment I don't think there are any fingers being pointed at Ten Hag. Everyone is still giving him a lot of credit to continue what he's doing. There's a lot more football to be played. Anything less than finishing where they did last season will result in the season being a failure, they need to build on top of this. Although they are in a bit of a mini crisis at the moment, I think Erik ten Hag will continue to work and face the challenges that he's been facing off the pitch and on the pitch. At the moment, Man United need every available player to be ready to help the team, so with the Jadon Sancho situation, there has to be a solution soon. If Sancho is given the chance to play again, he has to up his game and perform a lot better. Harry Kane will be excited to face familiar foe I was confident that Harry Kane would score goals in Germany and it's always great to start your new career the way he has. The pressure will already be off him because he's been scoring goals. He knows Man United well and he'll be happy to be facing a familiar foe. He'll be ready to score goals and prove yet again that he scores goals for fun. When we look back at all the talk of United getting Kane, you can say it was a mistake not to get him, but not the biggest because no player is bigger than the club. I don't know why it didn't happen, but it didn't. Man United now have a young, hungry forward in Hojlund who will be desperate to score goals. Bayern Munich as a team are a machine. They are one of the favourites for the Champions League this season. Man United will find it difficult to play against them if they continue the way they have been playing recently. Unfortunately, based on how they've been doing and if they play anything like they have done so far this season, Man United will lose this game. On and off the pitch factors contribute to crisis
Ten Hag needs to turn things around - immediately
Man Utd mistake by not signing Harry Kane
Red Devils will lose to Bayern if they play the same as against Brighton

Man United are in a mini crisis

On the pitch, based on the results and how they've been performing I think United are in a little bit of a crisis. Also, they're in a bit of a crisis off the pitch at the moment with the takeover. One minute it's on, next minute it's off. No one seems to know what's going on or where things stand. Some people are saying that the mini crisis is starting with the ownership because they're the guys who are laying the foundations for everything that goes down the chain. Some think it's down to what happens on the pitch, the coaching decisions or the players. I think they're all connected in a way. Most importantly, on the pitch at the moment Man United are still sleeping and we saw that against Brighton. Man United were fully out-played and out-smarted and they deserved to lose. The way Brighton played football, their intent with their passing and overall with everything they out-played United at Old Trafford. It was painful to watch.

Players won't be affected by takeover talk, but it will impact the staff around them

I don't think the takeover will affect the players, but Erik ten Hag and his management staff, as well as those higher up and closer to the owners who run the club will be affected more than others. Everything starts from the top, that's where you set the standards, then it's a chain. When there's uncertainty it will affect everybody differently, how you do your job, how you do your directors job, your managers job, your scouting job. When there is an excuse for being slack that can impact on the team and the performance on the pitch. The game on Saturday didn't only highlight the difference on the pitch. I recently read about Brighton and their ownership. Obviously Tony Bloom knows exactly what to do but in terms of scouting, they don't wait for players to be sold before they start looking for replacements. They're prepared for when their best players leave. The Brighton owner knows exactly what to do and exactly how to run the club. You can see that their results aren't a fluke, it's proof of a carefully built strategy. They play some of the best football and they also manage to win while doing so.

There are no easy games for under pressure Erik Ten Hag

The pressure is there for Erik ten Hag. They are losing points and not building anything. The season going and until the team decide to wake up and start playing, it'll be too late. Things need to be corrected immediately. I'm sure that everyone in the Man United dressing room is worried because they're being outplayed. They were outplayed against Brighton and now they're going to face Bayern Munich - one of the powerhouses of Europe. Not to mention that Harry Kane is settling in well and already scoring goals for them. It's going to be so difficult for Man United because Bayern are the favourites, alongside Man City, to win the entire tournament. Based on how Man United have started the season, there are no easy games for them right now. It's up to them to correct all this and start getting points. That's what they have to do.

There's lots of time still for Ten Hag to turn this around, but that needs to happen immediately

We can't jump to conclusions now about Ten Hag. The season is long. Of course, when things aren't going well, the manager gets the blame first but at this moment I don't think there are any fingers being pointed at Ten Hag. Everyone is still giving him a lot of credit to continue what he's doing. There's a lot more football to be played. Anything less than finishing where they did last season will result in the season being a failure, they need to build on top of this. Although they are in a bit of a mini crisis at the moment, I think Erik ten Hag will continue to work and face the challenges that he's been facing off the pitch and on the pitch. At the moment, Man United need every available player to be ready to help the team, so with the Jadon Sancho situation, there has to be a solution soon. If Sancho is given the chance to play again, he has to up his game and perform a lot better.

Harry Kane will be excited to face familiar foe

I was confident that Harry Kane would score goals in Germany and it's always great to start your new career the way he has. The pressure will already be off him because he's been scoring goals. He knows Man United well and he'll be happy to be facing a familiar foe. He'll be ready to score goals and prove yet again that he scores goals for fun. When we look back at all the talk of United getting Kane, you can say it was a mistake not to get him, but not the biggest because no player is bigger than the club. I don't know why it didn't happen, but it didn't. Man United now have a young, hungry forward in Hojlund who will be desperate to score goals. Bayern Munich as a team are a machine. They are one of the favourites for the Champions League this season. Man United will find it difficult to play against them if they continue the way they have been playing recently. Unfortunately, based on how they've been doing and if they play anything like they have done so far this season, Man United will lose this game. Also, they're in a bit of a crisis off the pitch at the moment with the takeover. One minute it's on, next minute it's off. No one seems to know what's going on or where things stand.</p><p>Some people are saying that the mini crisis is starting with the ownership because they're the guys who are laying the foundations for everything that goes down the chain. Some think it's down to what happens on the pitch, the coaching decisions or the players. I think they're all connected in a way.</p><p>Most importantly, on the pitch at the moment Man United are still sleeping and we saw that against Brighton.</p><p>Man United were fully out-played and out-smarted and they deserved to lose.</p><p>The way Brighton played football, their intent with their passing and overall with everything they out-played United at Old Trafford. It was painful to watch.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rashford_Fernandes.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Rashford_Fernandes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/Rashford_Fernandes-thumb-1280x720-195387.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><h2><strong>Players won't be affected by takeover talk, but it will impact the staff around them</strong></h2><p></p><p>I don't think the takeover will affect the players, but Erik ten Hag and his management staff, as well as those higher up and closer to the owners who run the club will be affected more than others.</p><p>Everything starts from the top, that's where you set the standards, then it's a chain.</p><p>When there's uncertainty it will affect everybody differently, how you do your job, how you do your directors job, your managers job, your scouting job. When there is an excuse for being slack that can impact on the team and the performance on the pitch.</p><p>The game on Saturday didn't only highlight the difference on the pitch. I recently read about Brighton and their ownership. Obviously Tony Bloom knows exactly what to do but in terms of scouting, they don't wait for players to be sold before they start looking for replacements. They're prepared for when their best players leave.</p><p>The Brighton owner knows exactly what to do and exactly how to run the club. You can see that their results aren't a fluke, it's proof of a carefully built strategy. They play some of the best football and they also manage to win while doing so.</p><h2><strong>There are no easy games for under pressure Erik Ten Hag</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504-thumb-1280x720-179253-thumb-1280x720-194793.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Erik Ten Hag close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504-thumb-1280x720-179253-thumb-1280x720-194793-thumb-1280x720-196416.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The pressure is there for Erik ten Hag. They are losing points and not building anything. The season going and until the team decide to wake up and start playing, it'll be too late. Things need to be corrected immediately.</p><p>I'm sure that everyone in the Man United dressing room is worried because they're being outplayed. They were outplayed against Brighton and now they're going to face Bayern Munich - one of the powerhouses of Europe. Not to mention that Harry Kane is settling in well and already scoring goals for them.</p><p>It's going to be so difficult for Man United because Bayern are the favourites, alongside Man City, to win the entire tournament. Based on how Man United have started the season, there are no easy games for them right now.</p><p>It's up to them to correct all this and start getting points. That's what they have to do.</p><h2><strong>There's lots of time still for Ten Hag to turn this around, but that needs to happen immediately</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>We can't jump to conclusions now about Ten Hag. The season is long. Of course, when things aren't going well, the manager gets the blame first but at this moment I don't think there are any fingers being pointed at Ten Hag. Everyone is still giving him a lot of credit to continue what he's doing. There's a lot more football to be played.</p><p>Anything less than finishing where they did last season will result in the season being a failure, they need to build on top of this. Although they are in a bit of a mini crisis at the moment, I think Erik ten Hag will continue to work and face the challenges that he's been facing off the pitch and on the pitch.</p><p>At the moment, Man United need every available player to be ready to help the team, so with the Jadon Sancho situation, there has to be a solution soon. If Sancho is given the chance to play again, he has to up his game and perform a lot better.</p><h2><strong>Harry Kane will be excited to face familiar foe</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Thomas%20Tuchel%20and%20Harry%20Kane.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/Thomas%20Tuchel%20and%20Harry%20Kane-thumb-1280x720-195705.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong>I was confident that Harry Kane would score goals in Germany and it's always great to start your new career the way he has. The pressure will already be off him because he's been scoring goals. He knows Man United well and he'll be happy to be facing a familiar foe. He'll be ready to score goals and prove yet again that he scores goals for fun.</p><p>When we look back at all the talk of United getting Kane, you can say it was a mistake not to get him, but not the biggest because no player is bigger than the club. I don't know why it didn't happen, but it didn't. Man United now have a young, hungry forward in Hojlund who will be desperate to score goals.</p><p>Bayern Munich as a team are a machine. They are one of the favourites for the Champions League this season. Man United will find it difficult to play against them if they continue the way they have been playing recently.</p><p>Unfortunately, based on how they've been doing and if they play anything like they have done so far this season, Man United will lose this game.</p><hr><p></p><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/football-accumulator-tips-back-european-acca-at-just-under-5-1-wednesday-thursday-180923-1225.html">Read Bad Man Betting's European Acca: Back 5/1 five-fold across Wednesday and Thursday</a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets for new customers</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free Sportsbook bets when they place a £5 bet upon sign up. AC Milan v Newcastle Tips: Back Leao in 4/1 Bet Builder
Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Manchester United are in a mini crisis
Man City v Crvena Zvezda: Back a routine night for the Citizens
Tuesday Champions League Tips: Back a big win for Barcelona
Midweek Championship Opta Stats: 12 tips including a 15/8 best bet
Bayern Munich v Man Utd: How to back a 6/1 Champions League Bet Builder href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-champions-league-tips-back-a-big-win-for-barcelona-170923-629.html">Tuesday Champions League Tips: Back a big win for Barcelona</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-opta-stats-12-tips-for-tuesday-and-wednesday-including-a-15-8-best-bet-180923-904.html">Midweek Championship Opta Stats: 12 tips including a 15/8 best bet </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayern-munich-v-man-utd-champions-league-predictions-how-to-back-harry-kane-in-6-1-bet-builder-190923-1015.html">Bayern Munich v Man Utd: How to back a 6/1 Champions League Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> 