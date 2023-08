You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

AEL Limassol take a huge lead to Hungary for their second leg with BATE Borisov, and with it being at a neutral venue, I expect them to extend that advantage and book their place in the 3rd Qualifying Round of the Champions League.

The Cypriots won 6-2 last week, and they were 3-0 up by half time. The Belarusians do have more of a history in this competition, but they aren't as strong as they once were, and it's hard to imagine them avoiding another defeat tonight.

Into the Copa Libertadores now, and four time winners, River Plate, look set to build a first leg lead in their round of 16 tie against Intenacional.

The hosts are top of their domestic league, and they finished joint top of their group with Fluminense in this competition.

The visitors are winless in five in the Brazilian Serie A, and while they topped their Libertadores qualifying group, they did have the advantage of having quite weak opponents.

Bolivar are the reigning champions of Bolivia, and they are currently up in fourth in this year's renewal. They won four of their six group games to make the last 16, and all three of their home fixtures were victories.

Brazilians, Athletico Paranaense are a good side, but they are terrible travellers, and six of their last eight on the road have ended in defeat.