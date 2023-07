You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Club Brugge didn't have the best of campaigns last year, but they still finished fourth in the Belgian Pro League, and they actually made it through to the knockout stage of the Champions League - finishing second in a group that contained Porto, Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

They should be able to handle a Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AGF. The Danes finished third in their domestic league last season, but they were knocked out of this tournament at this stage - losing to Northern Ireland's, Larne over two legs.

The selection are an Icelandic club who go by the name KA for short. They are currently seventh in their domestic league, and they knocked out Welsh side, Connah's Quay in the last round of this competition.

Tonight they play host to a Dundalk team who are fifth in the Irish Premier Division, and they beat Gibraltar's Magpies to get this far.

With home advantage, even money for the hosts seems like a good bet on the evidence on offer.

One Irish team who I expect to win tonight is Derry City, as they take on Finlands, KuPS at Bradywell Stadium.

Ruaidhrí Higgins' men are currently third in the Irish top flight, and they are currently five unbeaten in all competitions. That run is eight at home - winning on six occasions.

The visitors have hit a sticky patch - winning just one of their last five - and they have been struggling for goals.