You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Arsenal de Sarandi have the worst record in the first phase of the Argentinian top flight, as they have played 25 matches and taken just 18 points.

They travel to Barracas Central having lost five of their last six, with the sole highlight being a 0-0 draw at Banfield. They are winless in 10 on the road - taking just two points during that period.

The hosts were beaten in the cup by Boca Juniors when they were last in action, but that can be forgiven, and in the league they are currently six unbeaten - winning three of their last four. They haven't lost at home since April - a run of seven fixtures.

The Scottish League Cup is at the Group Stage, and I am backing St Johnstone to beat Ayr United this evening.

The selection lost their opening Group A fixture at Stenhousemuir, but they bounce back last time with a 4-0 victory at Alloa, and they have their first home match today.

The visitors have five points from their opening two games, and that maths is possible, because in this competition, if the match ends all square, there is a penalty shoot-out, where the victor gets an additional point on top of the point for the draw.

They are a Championship club though, and today they face a Premiership one, and they will likely come up short.

Breidablik impressed in the First Qualifying Round of the Champions League, beating Shamrock Rovers in both legs, but they face much tougher opposition now, and even with home advantage tonight, I can't see them avoiding defeat.

Copenhagen made it through to the group stages last season, and while they finished bottom with three only three points, they only lost three of their six fixtures, and their group contained Man City, Dortmund and Sevilla.

The Danish champs kicked off their domestic title defence with a victory at the weekend, and that should set them up nicely for this trip to Iceland.