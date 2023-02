Bet 1: Back Man United @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 GMT

Newcastle haven't won a major trophy since 1955, and they have never won the League Cup in their history. Sadly for the Magpies, I don't see either being resolved today.

Manchester United are one of the form teams in Europe, and they knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League on Thursday.

They have a quick turnaround for this Wembley final, but I can't see that being an issue here, and with Eddie Howe having a goalkeeping headache, it should be a good afternoon for Erik ten Hag's side.

Bet 2: Back A Red Card in Marseille v PSG @ 3/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The top two in Ligue One renew their rivalry, and with just five points between them in the table, the French title race is still on.

Known as Le Classique, this fixture has a history of being spicy, with the September 2020 clash being exceptionally hot with five red cards.

They have faced each other six times since then, and two of them have ended with one of the teams down to 10 men.

Given that the outcome of this match could be pivotal in the title race, tempers could flare.

We finish in Italy with what should be a relatively high-scoring affair between AC Milan and Atalanta.

The hosts have actually seen their last four matches end 1-0 - three in their favour and one against.

That being said, five of their last six at home in the league have ended with at least three goals, and four of the visitors' last six on the road have followed suit.