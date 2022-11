Goals to continue flowing for Brighton.

Another high-scorer at Craven Cottage.

AC Milan to end Fiorentina's winning run.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brighton v Aston Villa 3/4 - KO 14:00 GMT

Brighton have won their last three in all competitions, so it would appear that they aren't suffering any hangover from the loss of Graham Potter.

As far as the goals go, their last four have all seen this selection land, and they scored 10 goals themselves during that trio of victories.

Aston Villa were beaten 4-2 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup during the week, but prior to that, Unai Emery had made the perfect start to life at Villa Park as his team beat United 3-1 at home in the league.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fulham v Man United @ 8/15 - KO 16:30 GMT

Fulham have been flying since their promotion back to the Premier League, exceeding nearly all expectations.

Marco Silva's side are in ninth place, and while they were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad last weekend, prior to that they were four without defeat.

Goals have been a feature of their fixtures this term, with 23 for and 24 against from 14 outings. United haven't failed to score on the road since that heavy loss at Brentford in August, but at the other end, it's just one clean sheet in six.

Bet 3: Back AC Milan @ 8/11 - KO 17:00 GMT

Fiorentina are on fire with five straight victories in all competitions, but they head to the San Siro this evening, and I think they will come unstuck.

The hosts are in third place as they bid for back to back titles, but the gap to Napoli is already 11 points - albeit Milan do have a game in hand.

Only the leaders have stopped them from winning at home in Serie A this season, and the visitors have won just two of seven on their travels.