No dramas for Brighton

Bet 1: Back Brighton @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The Seagulls have made an impressive start to their campaign, and they can continue that by avoiding an upset at Forest Green Rovers.

The hosts were promoted to League One as champions last season, but they have found life tougher in the third tier, and they have taken just four points from a possible 12.

Graham Potter will undoubtedly make changes to his team, but he has some promising players in his squad, and they should be able to get the job done.

Fierce game to feature goals

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Barnsley @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

It's a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road this evening, and I am expecting at least three goals.

Barnsley's relegation to League One was slightly disappointing to me as a neutral, as they were so close to being promoted to the Premier League the year before.

They were beaten 0-3 at home by Wycombe on Saturday, and that was their third match in a row to see this selection land.

Leeds scored three goals of their own in a 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, and all three of their outings this term have seen Over 2.5 backers collect.

Goals to flow at Prenton Park

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Tranmere v Newcastle @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Newcastle are prone to being the victims of a cup giant-killing, and while their FA Cup exit last season did come under Eddie Howe, it was just after he had joined the club.

The Magpies have grown and grown under his leadership, and they were involved in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Man City at the weekend.

Howe will no doubt give some of his fringe players a game tonight, but he won't go too weak, as he would go down as a legend if he delivered silverware to St James' Park.

Whoever he plays should be capable of ensuring that there is every chance of at least three goals being scored, even if the League Two side can't score one of their own.