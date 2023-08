You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Manchester City have been beaten in the last two Community Shields, and they haven't won it since 2019, but Pep Guardiola takes it seriously, and I think they are a good price to win it today.

Arsenal are competing in their first one since winning it on penalties against Liverpool in 2020, in a behind closed doors game. They will be aiming to put down a marker and show that last season wasn't a one-off, but they were dealt a blow in the week when Gabriel Jesus went down with another injury.

The Gunners lost three times to City last term, with the aggregate score being 8-2 to the Citizens. That means they have now lost their last eight fixtures against them, and Mikel Arteta's men will likely be second best again this afternoon.

Ipswich are being considered as potential dark horses for back to back promotions this season, but they face a tricky opener at the Stadium Of Light, and I am backing the home win.

Tony Mowbray led the Black Cats to the Play-offs last year, but despite a win in the first leg, they were knocked out by Luton in the semis.

The Tractor Boys finished second in League One, and while Plymouth managed to secure a Championship victory yesterday, they were at home against a weaker opponent. The other promoted team, Sheffield Wednesday, were beaten on Friday.

Both Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro are going through tricky patches at present, but the former haven't been as bad, and their home results have actually been very good.

Dorival Júnior's side are unbeaten at six on this ground, in all competitions - winning on five occasions. In nine league home games this term, they have won seven, drawn one and lost one.

The visitors in 10 in all competitions, and four of their last five ended in defeat. They have failed to score in their two most recent league away outings, and they haven't won on the road since June 3rd.