United to cut loose at Old Trafford.

Goals expected at the London Stadium as Moyes likely to rotate.

Jam Tarts to satisfy some goal hunger.

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Man United v Sheriff @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United have already practically sealed qualification from Group E of the Europa League, but they will be keen to win tonight, and keep their hopes of winning the group alive.

The hosts won the reverse leg 0-2 in Moldova, so they should have no trouble making it six points from six against Sheriff, and they should be capable of racking up a few goals in the process.

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Silkeborg @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST

West Ham have a 100% record so far in Group B of the Europa Conference League, and with only one point needed from their remaining two games to ensure top spot, David Moyes could give some fringe players a go this evening.

The visitors lost their opening match 1-0, but since then all three of their outings have seen this selection land with ease - including a 2-3 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hearts v Rigas FS @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 BST

Hearts have to win tonight to have any chance of progressing from Group A of the Europa Conference League, so there is little point in them playing negatively against Rigas FS.

The Latvians are bottom of the group having taken just two points from four matches, and when they hosted Hearts last month, they were beaten 0-2.

Given the situation in the group, it is unlikely that Robbie Neilson's men will qualify even with a win here, but they will no doubt be keen to give their supporters a fun evening.