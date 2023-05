The Europa League Final is upon us, and we have competition specialists, Sevilla, against a team who are managed by a Cup Final specialist in Jose Mourinho.

There is more than just silverware on the line tonight too, as neither side have qualified for next season's Champions League via their league position, and being in that competition is almost as important as winning silverware.

Given that it's a final and that Mourinho is involved, it's a pretty safe bet to assume that it will be low-scoring. Neither team have had a vintage year, although the Spaniards have been much improved under José Luis Mendilibar.

It's a really hard game to call, so just go for the obvious and back Under 2.5 Goals.

Into the Copa do Brasil now, and although Fortaleza were beaten 3-0 at Palmeiras in the first leg of this tie, I expect them to fair better tonight.

The visitors have made a strong start to the season, but there is every chance that Abel Ferreira rests a few of his players here - especially as they hold a commanding lead.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine at home - winning on seven occasions - and in their last three at home to Palmeiras, they have won two and drawn one.

The last 16 tie between Bahia and Santos is much more finely balanced, with the first leg at Santos finishing 0-0.

Neither side are in good form at all, but the visitors did at least win on the road just over a fortnight ago.

Bahia have lost three of their last five, and only drew the other two. It's just two wins from their last five in front of their own fans.