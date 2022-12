More of the same between the cream of England

Malaga overpriced to record a Copa del Rey win

Las Palmas to have no trouble in their cup tie

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Liverpool 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

The two best teams in English football meet in the Carabao Cup tonight, but we won't be seeing the best players on show.

With that being said, I expect both managers to play some of their star men, and try and build some momentum ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.

Goals are usually a given when these two take each other on, with BTTS backers collecting in nine of the last 11 meetings.

Bet 2: Back Malaga @ 17/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Into the Copa del Rey now, and despite Malaga's struggles in the Segunda Division, I think they are a good price to win tonight.

They travel to a Gimnatic Tarragona side that are in the third tier of Spanish football, and although they are up in sixth place in that division, they have lost two of their last four outings.

The visitors have struggled this year, but they have actually only lost one of their last eight in all competitions, and they beat Alaves 1-0 at the weekend.

Bet 3: Back Las Palmas @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Las Palmas are currently top of the Spanish Segunda Division, and they should have no issues with beating their third tier opponent in the cup.

The selection put a rare loss behind them by winning at Villarreal II at the weekend, and they are unbeaten in five on the road - winning three times and conceding just one goal in total.

La Nucia are unbeaten in five themselves, but that is against much weaker opposition, and they struggle to score goals.