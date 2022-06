Palmeiras to put cup blip behind them

Bet 1: Back Palmeiras @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The league leaders are away at Avai this evening, and I expect them to pick up another three points.

Palmeiras were actually beaten in midweek, but that was in the Copa do Brasil, and it was only the first leg of a last 16 tie.

After losing their opening league match of the campaign, Abel Ferreira's side have gone on to win eight of their next 12 - drawing their other four. Seven of those eight victories have come from their last eight outings.

The hosts are already out of the cup, so they have had a week's break since their last game, but that was a 2-0 defeat at Fluminense.

The 12th placed side have won just one of their last three on this ground, and that includes a 1-2 loss to Juventude.

Another draw for Ceara

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Ceara v Atletico GO @ 21/10 - KO 22:00 BST

It's 14th against 13th at the Castelão tonight, and I am expecting the points to be shared.

Ceara have drawn more matches than anyone else in the top flight this season, with their games ending all square on seven of 13 occasions - including four of their last five.

Atletico GO have drawn four times, but they also drew in the cup during the week, and they have avoided defeat in three of their last five on the road.

Goals for both teams at Morumbi

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Sao Paulo v Juventude 5/4 - KO 22:00 BST

Juventude are bottom of Serie A, so while I do expect Sao Paulo to beat them, I can definitely see the visitors scoring a goal.

Rogério Ceni's home team are underperforming again, and they are only 10th in the table.

They did manage to beat Palmeiras in the cup this week, but as previously mentioned, that was only the first leg.

In the league it's just one clean sheet in five in front of their own fans, with the other four seeing this selection land.

Despite four losses on the bounce, Juventude have only failed to find the net in one of their last six matches, and BTTS backers have collected on three of their four most recent road trips.