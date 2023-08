You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Blackpool remain unbeaten following their relegation from the Championship - taking four points from their opening two league games and winning in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Port Vale finished 18th last season, and while they have won their two most recent outings in all competitions, they were both at home.

In their opening match of the campaign, they were thrashed 7-0 at Barnsley, and they haven't won on the road since New Year's Day - playing 11 times since and losing on eight occasions.

Bolton suffered Play-off heartbreak last season, but they have seemingly put that behind them to win all three of their matches so far this term.

Ian Evatt's men scored seven goals during those three fixtures, and they are yet to concede.

Fleetwood are the visitors on Tuesday, and after picking up a decent enough 1-1 draw at Carlisle on the opening weekend, they have since gone on to lose to Port Vale in the cup and 0-2 at home to Cambridge on Saturday.

The Rams were on the ropes following a league and cup loss at home, but they bounced back with a 3-0 away win at Burton at the weekend, and I am backing them to follow it up back on their own patch.

Oxford finished 12 places behind them last year, and they lost both matches against Derby. They too lost their opening two fixtures, but they did beat Carlisle at home on Saturday.

Overall though I can't see them getting a result at Pride Park, especially as their away record is far from stellar in 2023.

There were two divisions between Carlisle and Wigan last season, and while the Latics were on a downward trend, they have won their first two matches back in League One.

A 1-2 win at Derby was followed with another 2-1 victory, this time at home to Northampton. The hosts, meanwhile, have lost two of their three in all competitions, and the other was a draw. They only managed to find the net once during that period.