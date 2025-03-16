The Daily Acca: Wembley to be Red in this 9/2 Treble

Newcastle's long wait to continue

United to take three points from the King Power

Serie A title clash to be a low-scorer

Newcastle head to Wembley for another crack at lifting their first major trophy since 1955, but the best team in England stand in their way, and even with a Champions League exit in the week, I am expecting Liverpool to win inside the 90 minutes.

The two matches between this pair in the league this season saw the Reds draw 3-3 at St James' Park and then win 2-0 at Anfield less than three weeks ago.

Both teams have at least one key player missing, with Anthony Gordon suspended for the Magpies and Trent Alexander-Arnold out with an ankle problem he picked up against PSG.

Gordon was the biggest threat to Arne Slot's men in the 3-3 draw at St James', and I would argue that he is a bigger miss for them than TAA is for Liverpool.

Eddie Howe will be hoping that his men can take advantage of an opposing side that were not only poor on Tuesday, but one that also had to play 120 minutes in a high-intensity game.

I just don't see it going that way though, as the Premier League champions-elect have a winning mentality, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah driving the performance levels of the players.

If Manchester United can't beat Leicester, then Ruben Amorim has even more problems than I thought. The Foxes have lost 12 of their last 13 in the league, and here at the King Power it's six straight defeats, with not even a goal scored.

Ruud van Nistelrooy feels he was let down during the January transfer window, and he has reacted by putting some of the youth team in his match-day squads. He is still playing an established XI, but there is no cohesion there, and some of the goals they have conceded have been comical.

The visitors look like world beaters compared to them, and in their last six away games, they have won at Man City and Fulham, and drawn at both Merseyside clubs. That level of form should be more than good enough to take three points back up the M6 tonight.

There is a three horse race for the Serie A title this season, and this fixture sees third placed, Atalanta, play host to leaders, Inter Milan, with just three points separating the pair.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side pulled off a famous 0-4 victory at Juventus last weekend, which gave them their 10th away victory of the campaign, but in front of their own fans it's only seven victories from 13 - largely because they are winless in five league matches here.

Scoring goals has been the issue for them, and that has led to four of the five all seeing Under 2.5 backers collect. There were two 1-1 draws and a pair of goalless draws during that run, and I would imagine that Inter would be happy to escape from this fixture with a point.

They are actually winless in four on the road, despite being top of the table, and they managed just two goals of their own during that run.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool & Man United to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Atalanta v Inter SBK 9/2

