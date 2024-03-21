The Daily Acca: Wales to win in this 4/1 treble

Wales to move one step closer to Germany

Israel to overcome Iceland

No problems for Greece in Athens

Wales get a second bite of the cherry for this summer's Euros thanks to their Nations League performance, and I think they can get through this semi-final against Finland.

The Welsh head into tonight on a six match unbeaten run - three of which were victories.

Finland have won their last two, but the most recent of which was a narrow 2-1 victory over San Marino, and prior to that they had lost three on the bounce.

The last time these two met in Wales, the hosts won 3-1.

Israel finished third in their qualifying group, behind both Romania and Switzerland, but they still managed to pick up 15 points from their 10 fixtures, and they can beat Iceland in Budapest.

Iceland aren't the team they were a few years ago, and in their qualifying group they could only finish fourth behind Portugal, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

The last two meetings between the pair finished 2-2 in 2022. The selection, however, have the stronger recent form.

The Greeks were dealt a tough hand in their group, as they were in with France and the Netherlands, and still managed to finish a relatively close third.

They won four of their eight group fixtures, and they also drew 2-2 against the French in Athens.

Kakakhstan were fourth in their group, and while they picke dup 18 points from a possible 30, it was a very weak group, containing the likes of Finland, San Marino and Northern Ireland.

