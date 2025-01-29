The Daily Acca: Villa to win in this 9/2 Champions League Treble

English to win the battle of Britain

Lille to boost their top eight hopes

PSG to have too much quality for Stuttgart

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Listen to Football Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 8 special

Celtic kept their top eight chances alive by beating Young Boys last time, but they have already achieved their main objective of finishing in the top 24, and I just can't see them avoiding defeat at Villa Park.

The hosts had been in the top eight for the majority of the tournament, but a 1-0 defeat in Monaco last week has seen them drop to ninth, and while a victory here doesn't guarantee a move up the table, there are enough teams that can be caught if any of them slip-up.

Unai Emery's men are winless in three in all competitions, but their form prior to that had been good, and one of those results was actually a 2-2 draw at Arsenal. Their Scottish visitors just aren't on their level, and I have it down as a relatively straightforward victory for the hosts.

Another two clubs looking to break into the top eight are Lille and Feyenoord, and while they have the same number of points as Aston Villa, they have a poorer goal difference, and are in 12th and 11th respectively.

I find it unlikely that either will overhaul the required number of teams to skip the Play-off round, but I do see the French side having the best chance.

In three home fixtures against Real Madrid, Juventus and Sturm Graz in this competition this year they have taken seven points from the nine available, and while the Dutch visitors have also taken seven points from three away games, Girona and Benfica are easier opponents, and the 3-3 draw at Man City was more an implosion from City than the quality of Feyenoord.

PSG are far from the side that they were when being among the favourites to lift the Champions League each year, but they still have plenty of quality, and they have reignited their challenge this season with back to back victories over Salzburg and Man City.

They start the night in 22nd place, with one more point still required to guarantee the top 24, and while Stuttgart are in an even more perilous position in 24th, I have to back the French club at the prices.

The German hosts have also won their last two, but they came against Young Boys and Slovan Bratislava, and thy have already been beaten here by Atalanta and held by Sparta Prague.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa, Lille & PSG all to Win SBK 9/2

Now read Paul Higham's tips for tonight's Champions League games