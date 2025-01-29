Champions League Tips: Back 13/10 Watkins against Idah using Betfair Build Ups

Watkins backed to outscore Idah at 13/10 2.30

Haaland & Foden in shots on target link-up at 8/11 1.73

Aston Villa v Celtic

Wednesday 29 January, 20:00 GMT

Live on TNT Sports 1

Match Ups - Ollie Watkins to score more than Adam Idah

Aston Villa have done brilliantly in the Champions League this season but defeat in Monaco last week saw them drop out of the top eight so they'll need to beat Celtic to stand a chance of avoiding the play-offs.

Still, guaranteeing a knock-out play-off spot is a good achievement, one which Celtic have also secured with a game to spare, and just a point behind Villa they still can tachnically make the top eight but they'd need a win and some serious help eslewhere.

And Ollie Watkins will be keen to get his first Champions League goal under his belt before entering the knockout stages, with the Villa striker 1/12.00 anytime goalscorer at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins 35 appearances for Aston Villa this season Goals 15 Assists 7 Shots 80 Shots per 90 3.1 Shots on Target 37 Shots on Target per 90 1.4 Chances Created 24 Chances Created per 90 0.9

He's scored three times in the seven-game run he's had starting for Unai Emery's side, while also adding three assists and hitting the target at least once in six of them.

He's had 18 goal attempts during this seven-game stretch so there's plenty of volume to go on of late - while in the Champions League although he's not scored he's had 10 goal attempts and hit the target in his last three games, so he does seem to be trending towards finding the net.

Celtic have conceded 10 goals in the competition, so Watkins should fancy at least a goal as with our new Build Ups feature he goes head-to-head with Celtic's Adam Idah.

Now, the Irishman does have a Champions League goal this season, but at home against Slovan Bratislava is a few steps down from away at Villa Park to say the least - especially as Idah is without a goal in 12 games.

Idah has also managed a shot on target in just two of his last seven appearances so Watkins has most of the advantages in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Watkins to outscore Adam Iah @ SBK 13/10

Man City v Club Brugge

Wednesday 29 January, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Another Betfair Build Ups function is the Link Up, which we can use to vack Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to combine for at least four shots on target at 8/111.73.

It's win or bust for Man City against Club Brugge, so you know they'll be coming out firing against the Belgians, who they should really beat with ease all things considered - so that means plenty of chances for Haaland.

Erling Haaland 8 appearances for Man City this season Goals 6 Assists 0 Shots 34 Shots per 90 4.5 Shots on Target 19 Shots on Target per 90 2.5 Chances Created 5 Chances Created per 90 0.7

The Norwegian averages 2.7 shots on target per game, and this being a must-win, at home, against opposition not used to facing teams of City's level on a regular basis domestically, that figure should be his floor.

Foden has been in great form of late and has eight shots on target in six Champions League games - five of those coming in three home games, so this one should really be a no-brainer.