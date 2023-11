Arsenal to crash out at West Ham

No slip-ups from Liverpool

Another miserable night for Erik ten Hag

The Hammers are the outsiders against Arsenal tonight, and that is correct, but given home advantage, I think they are a bit overpriced.

David Moyes' men have lost their last three, and given that Sunday's defeat came against Everton, Moyes will be expecting a reaction from his players.

The Gunners cruised to a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, but clearly Mikel Arteta will change up his team for this clash, and a trip to the London Stadium is never easy.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are on a bit of a roll now, and with quite a deep squad of players to pick from, they should have no trouble in beating Bournemouth on the South Coast.

The Cherries picked up their first league victory of the campaign against Burnley on Saturday, but they really have been quite poor this season, and they have already lost to Liverpool too.

Eddie Howe has some injuries to contend with ahead of this trip to Old Trafford, but with Manchester United still struggling for form, the visitors are a generous price to pick up the win.

United had recorded three victories in a row prior to their 0-3 loss to City on Sunday, but the performances in those games didn't always warrant a win.

The Magpies were held at Wolves, but they have proven to be a team who can rise to the occasion under Howe, and he will be desperate to deliver silverware to the supporters.