The Daily Acca: United to lose again in this 13/1 Premier League Treble

An uncomfortable afternoon at Old Trafford

Forest to cap their fine season with a win

Wolves to finish with another victory

Ruben Amorim is ready to offer an on-pitch apology to the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford today, and I think he will have to include a loss to Aston Villa.

The Villans head up the M6 knowing that a victory has a great chance of seeing them qualify for the Champions League, but they also know that a defeat could see them drop down from sixth to seven, meaning it's Europa Conference League football next season.

Unai Emery's men have won their last three, and with United out-of-form, and just having played in a bitterly disappointing European final on Wednesday, the away win seems like the value here.

Nottingham Forest ended a four match winless run at West Ham last weekend, which gives them a lifeline in the race for Champions League or Europa League football next year.

Victory over Chelsea is a must at the City Ground this afternoon, and if they can pull it off, they will guarantee themselves sixth place, and will only need one of Aston Villa or Newcastle not to win to finish in the coveted top five.

The Blues are also highly motivated to take the three points, but they were beaten on their latest away outing, and it's just one victory in 10 on the road in the league - losing on six occasions.

There is still technically a race for eighth place in the Premier League, but the scenario of it meaning European football is pretty unrealistic, and with Brentford needing to win and Brighton needing to lose, I can't see the Bees steamrollering over Wolves at Molineux.

The hosts are actually my selection, as I make them a good value bet, despite the fact that they have lost their last three.

Prior to that Vítor Pereira's team had been in great form, and they have still won three of their last four in front of their own fans.

Brentford were beaten at home by Fulham last Sunday, and while this game could go either way really, the price on Wolves is just too big to refuse.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest & Wolves all to Win SBK 13/1

