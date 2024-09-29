The Daily Acca: United to kick off this 13/2 treble

Travel-sick Spurs to lose again

Conte to lead Napoli to another win

Spoils to be shared in the Madrid derby

Manchester United aren't exactly a team to be trusted when it comes to betting, but Tottenham's away record leaves a lot to be desired, and I am backing the hosts to take the points at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Spurs actually won their last away outing - but they needed two late goals to come from behind and see-off Championship strugglers, Coventry, in the Carabao Cup.

They have taken just a single point from their two road trips in the league this term, and in 15 away fixtures since the start of November 2023, Ange Postecoglou's men have won on only three occasions - losing seven times.

Antonio Conte was appointed as Napoli manager during the summer, with the task of putting a poor campaign behind the team and challenging again for the Serie A title, and the early signs are that he could do just that.

Gli Azzurri don't have any European distractions this season, and after a shock 3-0 defeat at Verona on the opening weekend, they have since gone on to take 10 points from a possible 12 - scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Monza are the visitors to Naples today, and while they beat Brescia in the Coppa Italia during the week, they are winless in five league matches this term.

Arguably the biggest fixture of the day is the Madrid derby, and with avoiding defeat a greater desire than winning, I can see another draw coming between this pair.

Barcelona have made the best start in Spain, but the Madrid clubs are second and third, as normal service begins to resume in La Liga.

The head to head record is where I am focusing my attention for the reasoning behind this selection, as five of the last six meetings between them in all competitions have ended all square.

Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti are vastly experienced managers, and I wouldn't expect either to throw caution to the wind and chase a winner if the scores are level in the second half.

Recommended Bet Back Man United & Napoli to Win, and The Draw in Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid SBK 13/2

