The Daily Acca: Three Premier League wins in this 6/1 Acca

Another home defeat for Ipswich

Cottagers to keep their top eight hopes alive

Wolves to bounce back against Brighton

Brentford are finishing the season well, and with eighth place possibly qualifying for Europe next season, they will be highly motivated to beat Ipswich at Portman Road and possibly overhaul Bournemouth in eighth.

The Bees are unbeaten in five, with their three latest outings all being convincing wins. Their last road trip saw them record a 0-2 victory at the City Ground, and while the Tractor Boys managed a point at Everton last weekend, they have been pretty poor for most of the campaign.

Kieran McKenna's men have known their fate for quite a while now, and with 22 points to their name, they are 15 behind the next team above them. It's also one win in 17 in front of their own fans - losing on 12 occasions.

Another club in the race for eighth place is Fulham, as while they are only in 11th as it stands, the gap to Bournemouth is a mere two points.

Three defeats from their last four haven't helped them, but in the last five weeks they have at least beaten Liverpool here and won at Southampton.

Everton head to Craven Cottage having failed to beat Ipswich at Goodison Park last time, and prior to that they had been beaten to nil by both Man City and Chelsea. It could be argued that David Moyes' players have started to have one eye on their summer holiday.

Wolves saw their six match winning run come to an end last weekend, but a 1-0 defeat to a resurgent, Man City, can be forgiven, and back at Molineux, they are a good bet to return to winning ways.

Brighton are the visitors, and while they are in the aforementioned race for eighth, they have been conceding goals for fun at present.

Even with four points from their last two games, they have still conceded three times, and it's three losses from their last five on the road - with 15 goals in the against column.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford, Fulham and Wolves to Win SBK 6/1

